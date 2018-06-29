Thursday News…

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement conservative control of the high court. The 81-year-old Kennedy said in a statement he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the court.

A Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on many high-profile issues. Kennedy has informed his colleagues and President Trump of his plans, and that his retirement will take effect at the end of July.

Utilities Commission comes through for North Carolinians! Regulators denied on Friday a request from Duke Energy to raise electric rates, ordered the utility to refund $60 million in deferred taxes to customers and fined it $70 million for the way it handled coal ash. Serving about 2 million customers, the Duke Energy Carolinas subsidiary had requested a rate increase of an extra $472 million per year, or an average of about 8.5 percent.

Christmas in July really does exist this year, thanks to Kohl’s department store.

The retailer announced on Wednesday that it has opened up its application process for seasonal positions at more than 300 of its 1,100 stores across the country.

A Satellite Dish peeks from a trash bin outside while inside WLXI, station manager Santosh Aghamkar is trying to get rid of the set used for the popular “Ask the Pastor” broadcast. Just about everything else is gone, including cameras and other high-dollar production equipment as the TCT Network closes its Greensboro station — in years past, just one of nine across the country.

Christian programming will continue on the channel — it just won’t be local. Instead, it will be produced out of the inspirational network’s main studios in Ohio and Illinois.

Business 40 will close once again this weekend for overhead work on the Peters Creek Parkway bridge. The busy throughway will be completely shut down in the area starting around 10 p.m. Friday and reopening by 4 p.m. Sunday. For a complete look at the Detour Routes, check out our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

DETOUR ROUTES: Westbound drivers will get off Business 40 at Broad Street instead of at Peters Creek Parkway, because workers will be closing the westbound off-ramp at Peters Creek Parkway for work that has to be done there. From Broad Street, westbound drivers will follow First Street to Cloverdale Avenue and get back onto Business 40 there.

The Eastbound detour will be unchanged from the previous closures. Drivers will exit Business 40 at Cloverdale Avenue and use First Street to travel to Peters Creek Parkway and back onto Business 40 at that point.

NOTE: $75,000,000.00 155,000 Pound Plane

One of the planes used in what would become a failed mission to rescue Americans being held hostage in Iran in 1980 was in our area this past Tuesday. Why? Because, he took a wrong turn. Well, the driver of the Truck Carrying the historic plane took a wrong turn, and ended up in Yadkinville. The rather large MC130E was on its way from Robbinsville, Ga., to New York, to be restored for a museum, according to the Yadkinville Police Department.

It’s a Comet! – No! – It’s an asteroid! – No! – It’s an alien spaceship! – No! – Actually, it IS a comet! That’s the conclusion of astronomers who used the Hubble Space Telescope, and 27 ground-based telescopes, to scrutinize the interstellar visitor, which was first detected October 19th. It’s the first object ever seen that originated beyond our planetary neighborhood. Whatever can be learned at this point about ‘Oumuamua [OH-Mwah-mwah] has to be gleaned from data already collected, because at 1 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday it was already 595 million miles from Earth, 13 times as faint as anything the Hubble Space Telescope can detect and headed to the middle of the galactic nowhere.

North Carolina is the ninth most patriotic state in the nation. WalletHub ranked the states on military involvement and civic engagement. North Carolina was 6th for military involvement. Virginia was named the most patriotic. – Speaking of Patriotic, WE have a listing of Patriotic and July 4th Events listed for you at our website – WBFJ.FM.

POSSIBLE BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY? Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon, be delivered from an Amazon van. The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, is rolling out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages. They’ll be able to lease blue vans with the Amazon logo stamped on it, buy Amazon uniforms for drivers and get support from Amazon to grow their business. In return, Amazon gets more ways to ship its packages to shoppers without having to rely on UPS, FedEx and other package delivery services.

