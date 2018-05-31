Thursday News

Mudslides triggered by the soggy remnants of Alberto have wreaked havoc in areas of Eastern NC and Southern Virginia. Forced Evacuations took place on Wednesday due to the Lake Tahoma Dam showing signs of failure, but later in the day the dam was determined safe, and residents were allowed to return to their homes. Heavy Rains over the next several days could bring other challenges to dams and lower sitting areas. The Safe Rule of Thumb is to avoid crossing heavy waters in roadways. [By the way, The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins Tomorrow, June 1st] http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/two-die-as-landslide-triggers-gas-leak/article_8f16db4d-f520-5bd4-b7b4-34fb70b45bc6.html Amazon Could be coming into the Area with its apparent selection of a Kernersville site for its first North Carolina fulfillment center. The online retail giant’s plans surfaced Wednesday for a 1-million-square-foot facility in Triad Business Park that would employ 953 full-time and full-time equivalent workers. The average salary for Amazon fulfillment center employees is $13 an hour or $27,040 annually. http://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/amazon-in-the-triad-company-may-build–million-square/article_8c39d170-2ebf-53dd-8060-ff0d253e9aa8.html The Triad’s unemployment rate reached a near 12-year low during April, falling to 3.7 percent, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday. All 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. experienced a decrease in their jobless rates, including Forsyth from 4.2 percent to 3.6 percent. http://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/triad-jobless-rate-drops-to-near–year-low-of/article_345a2a3d-9844-51ff-9e17-7d53211f37e0.html GOP lawmakers in Raleigh have released a new budget for the upcoming year, that includes Pay Raises for Teachers and Administrators. http://www.journalnow.com/news/ Sometimes The Best Ideas Come When You Least Expect Them. Amy Chewning wasn’t aspiring to become an entrepreneur. She just wanted to find a comfortable pair of earrings. In 2008 and 2009, she had breast cancer. Due to the effects of her illness and treatment, Amy couldn’t find larger earrings that were comfortable, so she decided to make her own. The owner of the store where Amy worked told her, “This just might be a door God’s opening for you. ‘Why don’t you make some pairs, we’ll put them at the store and see what happens,’ and that’s where it all began,” Chewning said. Word continued to spread, and today Chewning has her own jewelry business called ACEarrings. http://www.acearrings.com/ http://myfox8.com/2018/05/30/after-battle-with-cancer-forsyth-county-woman-starts-successful-business-making-lightweight-earrings/ The FBI is warning people to reboot their small office and home office routers in the wake of a malware attack. Simply unplug power to your router for at least 30 seconds. The best protection is to make sure the router’s software has been updated and a strong password has been set. A Safe Password will contain a mixture of Numbers, Letters and Symbols. It may make even your own access a little more challenging, but then, isn’t That the whole Point? Bottom Line: Write it down and keep it in a safe place! https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2018/05/29/fbi-asks-americans-reboot-their-routers-stop-vpnfilter-malware/650867002/ There are certain leisures that parents might take for granted when raising children – and while listening to babies crying doesn’t seem like it would be very high on the list, it is for deaf parents. Enter, the – “Crybaby app” – from Dr. Ariana Anderson at the UCLA Medical Center and Semel Institute. By compiling a database of over 2,000 baby cries, Anderson’s app can interpret a baby’s needs with 90% accuracy. The app is still being developed, but deaf parents who have tested the innovative service say that it is already a valuable tool for looking after their infant. https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/mom-develops-new-app-that-alerts-deaf-parents-to-when-and-why-their-babies-are-crying/ Your WBFJ Family Station Weather Forecast Today: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms, with Possible Heavy Rain, mainly this Afternoon. Otherwise, Mostly Cloudy, with a high near 85 Tonight: A Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms Early Tonight, then Partly Cloudy… Low 69 Friday: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms after 11:00am, otherwise Mostly Sunny… High 90 Saturday ROCK THE PARK : Mixed Clouds & Sun with Scattered Thunderstorms… High 86