Thursday News….

WBFJ News Thursday, November 16, 2017

LEAD: Fifty-four percent of all holiday gifts were exchanged or altered last year, according to data from e-gift platform GiftNow. The web site says their most exchanged gifts overall were candy, gum and chocolate, so it’s best to skip the sweets for adults. The least returned gifts for men are ties, wallets, and anti-aging skincare. Perhaps the most surprising stat GiftNow uncovered is that men are actually the pickiest when it comes to gifts, with only 37% accepting items as-is, compared to 48% of women who keep the items they receive. http://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/whats-hot/this-is-the-most-returned-holiday-gift-plus-the-three-things-people

LEAD: Want to be an Air Force Pilot. Now may be the time. Top Air Force leaders and lawmakers are warning that a pilot shortage of 2,000 could cripple the service, leaving it unready to handle its responsibilities. The Air Force needs 20,000 pilots minimum to fly its wide range of aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters, transport planes, support attack planes and cargo aircraft. At the start of the year, it said it had 18,500 pilots, well short of its minimum. As of last week, the shortfall has jumped to a full 2,000 – meaning about 10 percent of its positions are unfilled. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/air-force-faces-serious-2000-pilot-shortage/ar

This year, Stove Top doesn’t only have your back when it comes to easy-to-make stuffing from the box, they’re also supplying the best pants to wear at the Thanksgiving table. To allow people to “enjoy more of Thanksgiving in comfort and style,” the company has designed a pair of maroon pants with an elastic waistband. But that’s not all: The pants also feature an image of stuffing that rests right on top of your belly and extra, extra large pockets to stash leftovers.

Lowe’s Cos Inc. is back in hiring mode at its Wilkesboro operations and at its Mooresville headquarters. The company announced plans Tuesday to add more than 200 full-time employees at each site. http://www.journalnow.com/business/lowe-s-plans-to-hire-more-workers-in-wilkesboro-mooresville/article_6768e6a8-17c2-54d3-80f0-0757b34ac971.html

Ruby Stein, an 85-year-old great-grandmother from Colorado, was heading home from visiting her granddaughter when she took a wrong turn. 9 News Denver reports that she ended up on a muddy, snowy back road, and her car got stuck, leaving her stranded in the mountains for five days. All she had to eat were Rice Krispie treats and a partially eaten sweet roll. She melted snow in a can on her dashboard to stay hydrated and barricaded herself under a pile of clothes in the back seat of her Nissan Sentra. Ruby ended up making through her five day ordeal, until locals, who were looking for a place to hike, found her in the car. http://www.womansday.com/life/inspirational-stories/a58495/great-grandmother-survives-stranded-colorado-mountains/

N-Y-C: The world’s most famous Christmas tree has arrived in New York City! This year’s famous Rockefeller Christmas tree (a Norway Spruce from State College, Pennsylvania) is 75 feet tall, weighs more than 12 tons, and is about 80 years old. The tree will be illuminated Nov. 29 and remain on display until Jan. 7. The tree will then be donated to Habitat for Humanity to be transformed into lumber for building homes. BTW: The Tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights. https://goo.gl/dXDrDN

America’s top heart doctors have ‘lowered’ the threshold of high blood pressure from 140 over 90…to 130 over 80. Under the new guidelines, almost half of all American adults have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one of the leading causes of death from heart disease and stroke. Poor diets, lack of exercise and other bad habits cause 90% of high blood pressure. The government no longer writes heart guidelines, leaving it to medical groups including the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology. https://goo.gl/UfAFux

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Sunny…High 63

Tonight: Clear…Low 32

Friday: Sunny…High 57