Thursday News

NEWS Thursday April 20 2017

Your Family Station Forecast

Today: Areas of Dense Fog this morning, with a Fog Advisory out until 10:00am – Otherwise, Partly Sunny with a slight chance of afternoon storms… High 82…

The Atlantic Coast Conference confirmed Wednesday it will bring back to North Carolina all neutral-site championship events already contracted to be held in the state, and extend some contracts by a year, in effect making up for losses in 2016. It is thought that the NCAA likely will bring new visitors “who will experience the North Carolina brand for the first time when attending some of these future events here, and ultimately become new advocates for the state.

http://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/acc-confirms-plans-to-bring-championships-back-to-north-carolina/article_d8e03dfc-a59e-5884-b24f-9dee5d881187.html

A Dance-Off Between Duke’s Amile Jefferson, North Carolina’s Nate Britt and young fans of both schools delayed tip-off of the ACC Barnstorming Tour game at South Stokes High School on Wednesday night. There were short stints of competitive play, with West Stokes’ Devan Hairston delivering a put back dunk that prompted him to say, “That was a great moment. You don’t realize how big they are until you’re right by them, and they’re real strong.”

Otherwise, the night afforded many ACC fans, particularly young children, an up-close chance to watch or meet some of their heroes.

http://www.journalnow.com/sports/colleges/basketball/barnstorming-tour-stops-in-stokes/article_f2fb0186-ef58-50a7-b258-4bf7d8f7da27.html

The 19th Annual RiverRun International Film Festival enjoyed one of its highest attendance rates ever, with about 16,800 tickets sold. The recently concluded festival had 31 films sell out, up from 25 in 2016 and 18 in 2015. Next year’s festival will be April 19-29 and will feature special events for its 20th anniversary.

http://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/nearly-flocked-to-riverrun-festival/article_4bf52de0-e4c6-5d55-959f-48c0cfc3cfa3.html

The Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots were honored Wednesday by President Donald Trump at the White House. In all, 34 players were present for the Afternoon Ceremony on the South Lawn, a total similar to the team’s past visits in 2004 and 2005. President Trump commended Patriots Owner, Robert Kraft, for building a “Culture Dedicated to Winning”.

http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/19195269/super-bowl-champion-new-england-patriots-honored-white-house

American Apparel Company Reebok has just announced their New Shoes for “Environmentally-Conscious Souls”. In a statement released by the Brainiac’s of Reebok’s Future Team, the company plans on selling shoes made out of – Wait For It – CORN – as a part of their Fall Collection. Everything in the stylish kicks will be entirely Compostable and

Plant-based; from the Organic Cotton Tops, to the Soles made of – CORN – even the glue holding the shoes together will be concocted from Biologically Friendly Materials.

The “Cotton N’ Corn” initiative will be the first project in the world to create a plant-based athletic shoe.

http://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/reeboks-next-shoe-will-made-corn/

Facebook on Wednesday unveiled a series of ambitious research projects designed to help humans communicate using new and startling technologies. The development efforts include systems that will allow people to type using their thoughts — or hear through their skin.

Such a product could allow the deaf and blind to communicate more easily — or allow everyone else “to type five times faster than you can on a smartphone.” At the same time, these efforts raise hard questions related to patient privacy, as any brain-to-text system will essentially read a person’s unspoken thoughts.

http://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/facebook-has-60-engineers-working-controlling-computers-your-brain-n748516

At 12 Years Old, Steven Litt has discovered cancer-fighting chemicals in green tea.

The middle schooler’s project for the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair used an antioxidant in green tea to fight cancer growth in worms. It’s won prizes across the state and gained attention from researchers nationwide.

Outside of school, Stephen still has time to be the top 7th grade oboe player in the state, play tennis, do karate, be a Boy Scout — and “somehow manages to find time to play video games,” his dad said.

In the future, Stephen wants to transplant human tumor cells into planarians and expose them to EGCG to see if it will “devour the cancer,” his dad said.

http://www.nbc15.com/content/news/7th-grader-is-fighting-cancer-with-green-tea-419606883.html