Thursday News

Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp. have chosen to close a small number of Triad branches in their latest response to COVID-19. Meanwhile, Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday that all of its Triad and North Carolina branches are open. Wells Fargo says on its website that the branch at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Winston-Salem is temporarily closed, as well as branches at 3001 Randleman Road in Greensboro and 124 E. Main St. in Jamestown. Meanwhile, Bank of America plans to permanently close its branch at 698 Hanes Mall Blvd. by Feb. 8. https://journalnow.com/business/local/wells-fargo-temporarily-closes-downtown-winston-salem-branch-bofa-shutting-down-hanes-mall-boulevard-location/article_4c5abd84-67fd-11ec-a4df-9b283d7f5f86.html#tracking-source=home-trending

If you were hoping to skip the lines at testing locations and self-administer your COVID-19 test at home, you’re going to need to wait. According to Labcorp’s website, the company will not be taking any COVID-19 home collection kit orders beginning Wednesday and running through Jan. 2, 2022. The company said that they’re pausing orders “to meet customer expectations during limited holiday shipping delivery windows.” https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/labcorp-pausing-shipments-of-free-at-home-covid-19-tests-to-nc-residents/

The Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges. The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn’t given. https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/westminster-kennel-clubs-annual-dog-show-postponed-over-covid/

The tailgate headquarters of college football is raising the stakes in the “Battle of the States!” The North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks go head to head in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday. Whichever team takes the win will bless the entire state with free iced tea from Bojangles. That’s right! If the Tar Heels defeat the Gamecocks, anyone can go to any Bojangles in North Carolina and ask for a complimentary cup of Legendary Ice Tea on December 31. Sadly, if the Gamecocks win, you’ll have to cross the border for that free tea. https://myfox8.com/sports/bojangles-offers-free-iced-tea-to-whichever-state-is-victorious-in-unc-usc-matchup/

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

Today: Showers, Thunder Showers (Aft) … High 70

Tonight: Patchy Fog … Low 52

Friday: Partly Sunny … High 69

New Year’s Day/Saturday: Chance of Showers … High 75