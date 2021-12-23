Search
Thursday News

Verne HillDec 23, 2021Comments Off on Thursday News

WBFJ NEWS – Thursday December 23, 2021
Krispy Kreme Inc.’s strategy for shrinking its local infrastructure presence has continued with the sale of its doughnut shop property at 259 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.  According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday, the company sold the property for $3.16 million to Hubbard Realty of Winston-Salem Inc.  John-Lewis Godfrey, chief operating officer for Hubbard, said the transaction represented a sale-leaseback arrangement.
The auction of actress Betty Lynn’s estate is underway, and some items may go for thousands of dollars.  The auction started on Friday at 8 a.m. and runs until Dec. 30 at noon. It is online only.  As of Tuesday morning, the highest single bid on an item was $2,250 for a 12.5-by-10.5-inch framed illustration of Betty Lynn and Don Knotts. The drawing is signed by Henry E. Kidd and dated Oct. 14, 2017.  There are 118 items up for auction, including Betty Lynn’s Recipe Box WITH Recipes, Dishes, Silverware, Multiple Art pieces, and even Betty Lynn’s Mirror, Brush and Comb.  Click the link to this story on our News blog at WBFJ.FM for a Complete List of items. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/prices-reach-thousands-in-estate-auction-of-betty-lynn-andy-griffith-show-actress-who-played-thelma-lou/

 

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has announced the following updates to its health and safety protocols, which will be effective on Dec. 28.  Face coverings are required inside the Tobee & Leonard Kaplan Theater, and Food and beverage items are not permitted in the seating area.  Both of these policies will be in effect for all events until further notice.  As previously announced, select Tanger Center events also require proof of vaccination/negative COVID test for admission. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/tanger-center-updates-covid-protocols/

 

With Christmas and holiday travel on the horizon, more people are turning to home COVID-19 tests to make sure they’re good to go.  You may want to be careful, however, as a batch of Ellume-brand home tests have been recalled and may not provide accurate results.  Some of the hundreds of COVID tests given out in Guilford County on Tuesday have been recalled.  The Ellume COVID test website will reveal if your test is affected by this recall.  Anyone who purchased a recalled test can request a replacement by using the form on the Ellume website.  Just click the link at the bottom of this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM for the ELLUME Website Link. https://myfox8.com/news/using-a-covid-19-home-test-make-sure-its-not-one-of-these-recalled-tests/

 

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

Today: Sunny … High 50

Tonight: Partly Cloudy … Low 31

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny … High 58

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Sunny … High 67

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
