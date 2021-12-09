Search
Verne HillDec 09, 2021Comments Off on THURSDAY NEWS

The News & Observer in Raleigh reported Wednesday that Boom Supersonic of Denver is in negotiations to open a facility at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.  The report was confirmed through five unnamed government and business sources.  The company would produce a supersonic passenger jet that is an update of the old Concorde SST. The deal could close in 30 to 90 days.

Randolph County’s board of commissioners will, this evening, become the latest elected body to consider a resolution that supports Right to Life from the moment of conception.  Davie, Wilkes and Yadkin counties earlier this year passed similar proclamations, which are symbolic and have no legal standing.  Randolph County commissioners in November agreed to hear the proclamation, which will be presented at 6 p.m. Tonight by the Rev. Mark Wilburn, associate pastor of Balfour Baptist Church in Asheboro.

The NC Supreme Court late Wednesday postponed the primary election until May and stopped filing on all races while hearings are conducted on lawsuits attacking the redistricting process.  The primary scheduled for March 8th now will be held on May 17th. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/nc-supreme-court-delays-primary-election-until-may/

 

The small town of East Laurinburg, in Scotland County, will no longer be an incorporated town after June 30th following an undisputed vote on Tuesday by North Carolina’s Local Government Commission. The town has been dissolved because of its poor finances and is the first time the commission has exercised new legal powers that allows it to revoke the charters of local governments in fiscal distress and unable to sustain operations. The state’s General Assembly could veto the action, but there has been no indication that that will happen. https://www.wbtw.com/news/state-regional-news/north-carolina-dissolves-town-of-east-laurinburg-over-poor-finances/

 

Mayim Bialik (MY-um bee-ALL-ick) and Ken Jennings will continue as tag-team hosts of “Jeopardy!” through the rest of this season.  Jennings, the record-holder for longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik (bee-ALL-ick) has already been chosen to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship. https://myfox8.com/news/entertainment/jeopardy-stays-with-hosts-bialik-jennings-for-the-season/

 

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Increasing Clouds … High 50

Tonight: Cloudy … Low 35

Friday: Mostly Cloudy … High 59

Saturday: Chance of Showers … High 70

Sunday: Sunny … Highs Low 54

Verne Hill

