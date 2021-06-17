Thursday News

The IRS unveiled a new online tool to help low-income families register for Child Tax Credit checks. The tool allows eligible people who aren’t required to file taxes due to low income to provide the IRS the basic personal information needed to calculate and issue their Advance Child Tax Credit payments. The tool can also be used to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit for stimulus money they may have previously missed out on. You can click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM for more information. https://myfox8.com/news/child-tax-credit-checks-irs-launches-new-tool-to-prevent-parents-from-missing-out-on-payments/

Is the Lumber Bubble starting to Pop? After skyrocketing to record highs in May, futures for July delivery dropped more than 40%. July futures were trading Tuesday at $967, compared to a peak of $1,670 in May. The Price Increase was apparently due to Restaurants creating new outdoor spaces and homeowners completing new projects, which led to a shortage, and thus the Price hike, which added about $36,000 to the price of a new home. This Weeks 40% drop in Lumber Futures trading brings Hope. https://myfox8.com/news/is-the-lumber-bubble-finally-popping/

If you have little kids, you know how difficult it can be to apply sunscreen to protect their delicate skin from the sun. Some Helpful Options are Waxy sunscreen sticks that are good for kids’ faces because they go on easily, stick well and won’t run into their eyes. Another option kids often like is a sunscreen spray, with which you’ll want to make two or three passes to get a nice shiny coat and then rub it in.

And, if it’s a Battle to sunscreen your kids, sun protective clothing is another option. These items can be worn in the water and you won’t have to reapply sunscreen to areas covered by sun-protective clothing.

A car shortage across the United States means prices for new and used cars are sky-rocketing to Record-High Levels. Even Renting a car right now is very difficult due to the shortage. And if you’re thinking, “Well, I’ll just purchase an Older model,” Sorry, but even 2004s, 2006s, and so forth, are all elevated in price right now. The GOOD News? Industry experts expect new car production to Ramp Up through the Summer, and then Level Off by this Fall. https://myfox8.com/news/car-prices-in-the-carolinas-soar-to-record-high-levels/

More than 40 million people in the Western U.S. are in the grip of a historic heatwave, as Record Highs are forecast for several major cities,

like Denver, which already hit 101, a daily record for the Mile-High City,

Old Dominion Freight Line has taken delivery of a specially wrapped 2022 Freightliner Cascadia tractor as part of Daimler Trucks’ 2021 Ride of Pride program. The tractor’s patriotic design honors America’s veterans. The unveiling of each year’s Ride of Pride trucks has been a Memorial Day tradition since 2002. Old Dominion’s Ride of Pride tractor began its journey at the carrier’s Greensboro service center, where it will haul freight for the next six months. After that, it will rotate to a different Old Dominion service center biannually and will be driven by veterans at each facility. https://journalnow.com/business/local/old-dominion-provided-with-ride-of-pride-tractor/article_87d8d9bc-ce07-11eb-b36f-43c567a7db61.html

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

Today: Sunny … High 83

Tonight: Clear … Low 58

Tomorrow: Sunny … High 90

Saturday: Sunny … High 95

Next chance of rain Sunday into Monday