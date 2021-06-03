Thursday News

Duke Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski (Ker-SHEF-ski)

is set to retire following the 2021-22 season. The favorite to replace

Krzyzewski (Ker-SHEF-ski) is Jon Scheyer. Krzyzewski (Ker-SHEF-ski)

has coached at Duke since 1980, winning five national championships and 15 ACC Tournament championships to go along with a record of

North Carolina will continue the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Food Assistance Program through Summer 2021. The P-EBT program helps eligible families with children whose food access has been impacted by COVID-19. Summer P-EBT is an extension of benefits for the 2020-2021 school year, providing eligible children with a One-time payment of $375 to cover the entire Summer period of June through August 2021.

A second wave of checks is going out across North Carolina as part of the COVID-19 recovery relief effort continues. These checks are going to Landlords and Utility Companies to keep people in their homes and the lights on. So far, 924 checks for a total of $1.1 million have already been mailed to help those in need within the first two weeks of the program.

About 40,000 students are returning their Chromebooks to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools this week. While many of the Chromebooks will come back in pristine shape or show signs of the usual wear-and-tear, thousands will bear the scars of neglect and carelessness. Though the district has covered the cost of damaged laptops this year, it is considering charging a technology fee for the 2021-22 school year to help pay for repairs not covered under warranty. A proposed annual fee of $10 for students who qualify for free-and-reduced lunches and, $20 for other students was presented to the school board last week. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/school-system-considering-tech-fee-to-offset-cost-of-chromebook-repairs/article_d6090690-c2e8-11eb-92f0-57752b55422d.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

The Winston Salem Dash defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers,

13 to 7, in the Second of a Six Game Series yesterday (Wed) at the First National Bank Field in Greensboro. They head to the field again tonight at 6:30, and games continue through Saturday at 6:30pm, and 2:00pm Sunday. https://journalnow.com/sports/winston-salem-at-greensboro-baseball-teams-will-meet-this-week-for-the-first-time-since/article_d2db8483-b496-5bb7-aa9d-e7484621c2c2.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, summer camps have never been more vital to children and teens’ mental, emotional and spiritual health both in the United States and worldwide. Numerous studies show that young people are experiencing new or worsening mental health conditions since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

“Camp is a place where you can restore some of that, where kids can run free and meet someone that hears them, sees them, understands them, and hopefully have an encounter with Christ.” WBFJ has compiled a list of Summer Camps throughout the Triad. Find it at WBFJ.FM. https://www.christianpost.com/news/how-leading-christian-camps-are-meeting-kids-needs-post-covid-19.html

New animals have arrived at the Greensboro Science Center!

The animals will be part of the center’s new Revolution Ridge exhibits. Revolution Ridge is scheduled to open to GSC members on June 3rd at 9:00am, and to all GSC guests on June 4th at 9:00 am. Check out our News Blog at WBFJ.FM for a Slideshow of the new animals.

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

TODAY: Showers Likely… High 81

TONIGHT: Continued Showers… Low 66

FRIDAY: Chance of Thunder Storms… High 84

SATURDAY: Sunny… High 86