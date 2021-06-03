Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News

Thursday News

Verne HillJun 03, 2021Comments Off on Thursday News

Like

Duke Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski (Ker-SHEF-ski)
is set to retire following the 2021-22 season. The favorite to replace
Krzyzewski (Ker-SHEF-ski) is Jon Scheyer.  Krzyzewski (Ker-SHEF-ski)
has coached at Duke since 1980, winning five national championships and 15 ACC Tournament championships to go along with a record of
1,170 (wins) – 361(losses). https://journalnow.com/sports/college/report-dukes-mike-krzyzewski-to-retire-following-the-2021-22-season/article_de954b0a-c3c6-11eb-90b0 bff0df032e47.html#utm_source=journalnow.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletter-templates%2Fbreaking&utm_medium=PostUp&utm_content=5d19abd371bfd642efbcc3eb0d86533cd80795bb

North Carolina will continue the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Food Assistance Program through Summer 2021.  The P-EBT program helps eligible families with children whose food access has been impacted by COVID-19.  Summer P-EBT is an extension of benefits for the 2020-2021 school year, providing eligible children with a One-time payment of $375 to cover the entire Summer period of June through August 2021.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/nc-to-continue-p-ebt-food-assistance-through-summer-2021/83-3d2a994e-980c-437f-9460-633a108c3e68

 

A second wave of checks is going out across North Carolina as part of the COVID-19 recovery relief effort continues.  These checks are going to Landlords and Utility Companies to keep people in their homes and the lights on.  So far, 924 checks for a total of $1.1 million have already been mailed to help those in need within the first two weeks of the program.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/watch-live-gov-roy-cooper-gives-update-on-covid-19-incentives-and-rent-programs/83-8e807969-8d86-4374-aa1f-e7e764ad9d36

 

About 40,000 students are returning their Chromebooks to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools this week.  While many of the Chromebooks will come back in pristine shape or show signs of the usual wear-and-tear, thousands will bear the scars of neglect and carelessness.  Though the district has covered the cost of damaged laptops this year, it is considering charging a technology fee for the 2021-22 school year to help pay for repairs not covered under warranty.  A proposed annual fee of $10 for students who qualify for free-and-reduced lunches and, $20 for other students was presented to the school board last week.  https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/school-system-considering-tech-fee-to-offset-cost-of-chromebook-repairs/article_d6090690-c2e8-11eb-92f0-57752b55422d.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

The Winston Salem Dash defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers,
13 to 7, in the Second of a Six Game Series yesterday (Wed) at the First National Bank Field in Greensboro. They head to the field again tonight at 6:30, and games continue through Saturday at 6:30pm, and 2:00pm Sunday. https://journalnow.com/sports/winston-salem-at-greensboro-baseball-teams-will-meet-this-week-for-the-first-time-since/article_d2db8483-b496-5bb7-aa9d-e7484621c2c2.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, summer camps have never been more vital to children and teens’ mental, emotional and spiritual health both in the United States and worldwide.  Numerous studies show that young people are experiencing new or worsening mental health conditions since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

“Camp is a place where you can restore some of that, where kids can run free and meet someone that hears them, sees them, understands them, and hopefully have an encounter with Christ.”  WBFJ has compiled a list of Summer Camps throughout the Triad.  Find it at WBFJ.FM. https://www.christianpost.com/news/how-leading-christian-camps-are-meeting-kids-needs-post-covid-19.html

 

New animals have arrived at the Greensboro Science Center!
The animals will be part of the center’s new Revolution Ridge exhibits.  Revolution Ridge is scheduled to open to GSC members on June 3rd at 9:00am, and to all GSC guests on June 4th at 9:00 am.  Check out our News Blog at WBFJ.FM for a Slideshow of the new animals.
https://myfox8.com/news/new-animals-arrive-at-greensboro-science-center-with-the-opening-of-revolution-ridge/

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

TODAY: Showers Likely… High 81

TONIGHT: Continued Showers… Low 66

FRIDAY: Chance of Thunder Storms… High 84

SATURDAY: Sunny… High 86

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostJ.W. REID
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

J.W. REID

Wally DeckerJun 03, 2021

Wednesday News

Verne HillJun 02, 2021

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJun 02, 2021

Community Events

Mar
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) Also, registration for Mission[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, everyone is encouraged to collect your loose change for the annual Baby Bottle Campaign – May 9 (Mother’s Day)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals & Dinner Service. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially cereal) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! Also, kitchen items are needed! http://www.sunnysideministry.org[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes