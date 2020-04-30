Thursday New, April 30, 2020

Thankful Thursday. What are you Thankful for??

One year later. UNC-Charlotte will come together ‘virtually’ this afternoon at 5:10pm. A virtual online event will be streamed LIVE titled “United: A Remembrance Program”, remembering and honoring ALL of the students in the classroom on April 30, 2019 – the day of that deadly campus shooting at UNC-Charlotte.

Check out the livestream here: https://inside.uncc.edu/

Working from Home: Where you work matters!

Where do you actually ‘work’?

On the couch? At your dining room table? At the counter? In bed?

The answer matters because it’s important to focus on good posture while working from home to prevent a tight neck, sore back and aching wrists. And where you’re doing the work may be the problem.

Bottom line: Simple adjustments make a big difference.

Check out more about 'Proper Posture' on the news blog

https://www.journalnow.com/lifestyles/health-med-fit/how-to-combat-poor-at-home-work-posture/collection_

Finding that ‘Silver Lining’

Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz considers the COVID-19 pandemic a very dark cloud but shares that in the middle of the storm – there is always a silver lining.

*Check out her '700 Club' interview with Terrie Mussen on the News Blog

Digging a little deeper: Anne Graham Lotz knows a thing or two about hanging onto Jesus in tough times. In the last five years, she has lost her husband, her father, the Rev. Billy Graham, and battled breast cancer.

“The Bible says (God) will never leave, never forsake me. I have faced death in the last four years, but I’ve never lost my peace and never lost joy. And one reason is because of the constant companionship of the Holy Spirit.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/april/anne-graham-lotz-on-silver-lining-in-coronavirus-pandemic-you-can-have-peace-whatever-comes?

Unbelievable crime spree: Nineteen children – ages 9 to 16 – have been accused of stealing over 40 vehicles from Triad car dealerships – worth more than $1 million dollars over the past month. All but six of the vehicles have been recovered.

CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800

Power outages: Duke Energy reporting that more than 4,000 customers are without power in Guilford County this morning. The majority of the outages are concentrated in the Lake Townsend area. Power should be restored around lunchtime?

Continuing their “Opening Week #SafeAtHome” celebration, the High Point Rockers minor league baseball team is providing FREE “ballpark meals” from 11am til 3pm

…for ALL frontline workers and first responders – TODAY.

Members of the Rockers staff will be on-hand to help facilitate orders while maintaining social distancing by wearing masks, gloves, and staying at least six feet apart.

*The start of the Atlantic League minor league baseball season has been delayed because of ‘Stay-at-Home’ orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information: www.HighPointRockers.com

It’s Strawberry season at the Children’s Home at Crossnore

Beginning this Friday, May 1, at 10am, you can drive up to the ‘berry’ stand on the campus of Crossnore Children’s Home on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

Pre-picked strawberries are on sale for $10. (Larger donations accepted).

Crossnore is committed to providing a sanctuary of hope and healing for at risk children.

www.crossnore.org/

The city of Winston-Salem will resume yard waste collections this Monday (May 4)

Collections will be made Mondays through Thursdays on the city’s regular collection schedule at homes that have yard carts with current collection stickers.

Only yard-waste collection is resuming. No bulky item pick-up, yet.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/yard-waste-collections-resume-in-winston-salem-city-says-coronavirus-hasnt-disrupted-staffing-as-much/

High Point COVID-19 Experience Project — to begin to gather information, stories and photos from individuals in greater High Point community about how they have been affected during this pandemic. Eventually, the staff wants to add personal items such as photographs, artwork, journals, signs and masks. Staff can be reached via email at hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov or phone 336-885-1859.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/HPMCOVID19Experience/about/

NC DMV: Driver License Office Changes during COVID-19 Outbreak

You can check on the status of your local office on the DMV website.

Open DMV offices are currently appointment-only visits, with a limited number of customers allowed inside at the same time, depending on the office size.

Check ahead: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx

April 20 UPDATE: This PDF lists​​​​​​​​​​​ which offices remain open and which have now closed.

Thank You Meals! McDonald’s is giving out free meals to healthcare workers and first responders through May 5. You must show a work badge or ID or be in uniform.

One meal per person per day.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/mcdonalds-to-give-free-thank-you-meals-to-healthcare-workers-first-responders-from-april-22-to-may-5/