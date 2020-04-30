Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday New, April 30, 2020

Thursday New, April 30, 2020

Verne HillApr 30, 2020Comments Off on Thursday New, April 30, 2020

Like

Thankful Thursday.  What are you Thankful for??

 

One year later.  UNC-Charlotte will come together ‘virtually’ this afternoon at 5:10pm.  A virtual online event will be streamed LIVE titled “United: A Remembrance Program”, remembering and honoring ALL of the students in the classroom on April 30, 2019 – the day of that deadly campus shooting at UNC-Charlotte.

Check out the livestream here: https://inside.uncc.edu/

 

Working from Home: Where you work matters!

Where do you actually ‘work’?

On the couch? At your dining room table? At the counter? In bed?

The answer matters because it’s important to focus on good posture while working from home to prevent a tight neck, sore back and aching wrists. And where you’re doing the work may be the problem.

Bottom line: Simple adjustments make a big difference.

Check out more about ‘Proper Posture’ on the news blog

https://www.journalnow.com/lifestyles/health-med-fit/how-to-combat-poor-at-home-work-posture/collection_

 

Finding that ‘Silver Lining’

Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz considers the COVID-19 pandemic a very dark cloud but shares that in the middle of the storm – there is always a silver lining.

*Check out her ‘700 Club’ interview with Terrie Mussen on the News Blog

Digging a little deeper:  Anne Graham Lotz knows a thing or two about hanging onto Jesus in tough times. In the last five years, she has lost her husband, her father, the Rev. Billy Graham, and battled breast cancer.

“The Bible says (God) will never leave, never forsake me. I have faced death in the last four years, but I’ve never lost my peace and never lost joy. And one reason is because of the constant companionship of the Holy Spirit.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/april/anne-graham-lotz-on-silver-lining-in-coronavirus-pandemic-you-can-have-peace-whatever-comes?

 

Unbelievable crime spree:  Nineteen children – ages 9 to 16 – have been accused of stealing over 40 vehicles from Triad car dealerships – worth more than $1 million dollars over the past month.  All but six of the vehicles have been recovered.

CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800    https://www.wxii12.com/

 

Power outages: Duke Energy reporting that more than 4,000 customers are without power in Guilford County this morning. The majority of the outages are concentrated in the Lake Townsend area.  Power should be restored around lunchtime?

 

Continuing their “Opening Week #SafeAtHome” celebration, the High Point Rockers minor league baseball team is providing FREE “ballpark meals” from 11am til 3pm

…for ALL frontline workers and first responders – TODAY.

Members of the Rockers staff will be on-hand to help facilitate orders while maintaining social distancing by wearing masks, gloves, and staying at least six feet apart.

*The start of the Atlantic League minor league baseball season has been delayed because of ‘Stay-at-Home’ orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information: www.HighPointRockers.com

 

 

 

It’s Strawberry season at the Children’s Home at Crossnore

Beginning this Friday, May 1, at 10am, you can drive up to the ‘berry’ stand on the campus of Crossnore Children’s Home on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

Pre-picked strawberries are on sale for $10.  (Larger donations accepted).

Crossnore is committed to providing a sanctuary of hope and healing for at risk children.

www.crossnore.org/

 

 

The city of Winston-Salem will resume yard waste collections this Monday (May 4) 

Collections will be made Mondays through Thursdays on the city’s regular collection schedule at homes that have yard carts with current collection stickers.

Only yard-waste collection is resuming. No bulky item pick-up, yet.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/yard-waste-collections-resume-in-winston-salem-city-says-coronavirus-hasnt-disrupted-staffing-as-much/

 

High Point COVID-19 Experience Project — to begin to gather information, stories and photos from individuals in greater High Point community about how they have been affected during this pandemic.  Eventually, the staff wants to add personal items such as photographs, artwork, journals, signs and masks. Staff can be reached via email at hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov or phone 336-885-1859.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/HPMCOVID19Experience/about/

 

 

NC DMV: Driver License Office Changes during COVID-19 Outbreak

You can check on the status of your local office on the DMV website.

Open DMV offices are currently appointment-only visits, with a limited number of customers allowed inside at the same time, depending on the office size.

Check ahead: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx

April 20 UPDATEThis PDF lists​​​​​​​​​​​ which offices remain open and which have now closed.

 

 

Thank You Meals!  McDonald’s is giving out free meals to healthcare workers and first responders through May 5. You must show a work badge or ID or be in uniform.

One meal per person per day.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/mcdonalds-to-give-free-thank-you-meals-to-healthcare-workers-first-responders-from-april-22-to-may-5/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post'Niner Nation' Remembers April 30...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Anne Graham Lotz “…there is always a silver lining”

Verne HillApr 30, 2020

‘Niner Nation’ Remembers April 30…

Verne HillApr 30, 2020

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerApr 29, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Volunteers are needed to stay overnight, help with check-in and assist those that are homeless and preparing to stay overnight! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes