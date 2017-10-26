Thursday is National Pumpkin Day

Today is National Pumpkin Day

This squash is native to North America. The word pumpkin originates from the word pepon, which means “large melon” in Greek. The US produces 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins annually, with Illinois producing more than any other state.

Police who caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins — and one gourd — are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a “pumpkin lineup” online to see if their Halloween squash are among those recovered. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that pumpkins began vanishing last week from subdivisions of Maryland Heights. Police quickly tracked down the boys and their pumpkin-crammed SUV.

The next day, officers snapped a picture of the abducted pumpkins and posted it to Facebook . Police have been “inundated” with people coming to track down their pumpkins. About a dozen remained unclaimed Tuesday.

BTW: None of the pumpkins were carved in the incident..

Question: Would you be able to ‘identify’ your pumpkin from a line up???

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com