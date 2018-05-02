Thursday is the National Day of Prayer

“Unity – Pray for America” based on Ephesians 4:3
“Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace”
Prayer brings UNITY. Prayer brings people together. Prayer builds bridges between opposing persons and even political parties. Prayer reminds us that we are created in God’s image and He desires for us to represent Him everywhere we go.
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
