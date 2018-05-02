Search
Thursday is the National Day of Prayer

Verne Hill
May 02, 2018

“Unity – Pray for America” based on Ephesians 4:3

“Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace”

Prayer brings UNITY. Prayer brings people together. Prayer builds bridges between opposing persons and even political parties. Prayer reminds us that we are created in God’s image and He desires for us to represent Him everywhere we go.

Read more: http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/

Local events at www.wbfj.org/events

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
