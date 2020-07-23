Thursday, July 23, 2020

Re-opening Public Schools this Fall in North Carolina. What is the new normal?

Face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school. The state will be providing at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and staff member. Symptom screenings, including temperature checks, will take place daily before children enter the school buildings. Schedules must allow time for frequent hand washing and schools will regularly clean classrooms, bathrooms, buses and equipment. Schools must create a way to isolate students who have symptoms and ensure they can get home safely.

Here’s the plan for each Piedmont Triad school system (Fox 8 WGHP)

https://myfox8.com/news/reopening-schools-heres-where-each-piedmont-triad-school-system-stands/

Celebrating 24/7 ‘First Responders’ this Friday, July 24 (on 7-24)

Heroes don’t take a break.

Convenience stores across America are joining together this Friday, July 24, to recognize the contributions of front-line responders, medical personnel and American Red Cross volunteers on 24/7 Day. These folks can enjoy a variety of free in-store offers from 18 different convenience and fuel retailing partners, most of which are available to doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, firefighters and American Red Cross volunteers. The regional deals range from free coffee and soft drinks, to breakfast sandwiches, to combo meals. And Thank You! https://www.forbes.com/sites/chrisstrub/2020/07/21/247/#6b41fb5d5edd

https://www.conveniencecares.org/24-7-Day

Boys of Summer: Major League Baseball officially starts today…

The season will feature 60 games instead of the usual 162. Major League baseball games will be played without fans and extra precautions will be taken for players.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/mlb/2020/07/23/mlb-opening-day-dodgers-yankees-nationals/5487385002/

First Pitch: Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the ‘first pitch’ at the Washington Nationals vs the New York Yankees game TODAY. Fauci – one of the top infectious disease experts and member of the White House coronavirus task force – is a Nationals “superfan.” https://www.wxii12.com/article/dr-fauci-to-throw-first-pitch-at-opening-day-for-washington-nationals/

Storms are brewing in the Atlantic…

As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is heading west at 12 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday , and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for Barbados and St. Vincent. Up to 7 inches of rain is predicted on some of the islands.

*This is the earliest “G” storm in any Atlantic hurricane season on record.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/07/23/hurricane-douglas-tropical-storm-gonzalo-hanna-path-where-they/5492892002/

Hannah? The Texas coast is bracing for the arrival of Tropical Depression #8, currently spinning in the Gulf of Mexico. The depression is expected to make landfall on Saturday, dropping up to 8 inches of rain along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the lower Texas coast through Monday.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/07/23/hurricane-douglas-tropical-storm-gonzalo-hanna-path-where-they/5492892002/

UPDATE: Because of the governor’s COVID-19 mandates, the 2020 Thrive! Homeschool Conference planned in downtown Winston-Salem has been cancelled.

Next year’s state conference is May 27-29, 2021. https://www.nche.com/thrive/

*Do you have questions about Homeschooling your child in North Carolina?

Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www.nche.com/helps/hs-faq/

Study: Cinnamon may improve blood sugar control in people with pre-diabetes and may slow the progression to type 2 diabetes, according to a new pilot study of 51 people with elevated blood sugars. While science continues to test the true effectiveness of cinnamon, experts say sprinkling cinnamon on food won’t harm you and may a good substitute for sugar, salt and other flavoring agents not good for diabetes.

The FDA’s recommended limit is 6 grams a day of cinnamon, which is about a tablespoon of cinnamon.

BTW: More than 88 million Americans — one in three adults — have prediabetes, which can exist for years with no clear symptoms. In fact, the CDC says more than 84% of people who have prediabetes have no clue they are in danger.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/21/health/cinnamon-prediabetes-wellness/index.html

New: The parent company of Lane Bryant, Ann Taylor and Justice has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, mainly because of the economic downturn due to COVID-19. Store closings are expected. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/07/23/ascena-retail-bankruptcy-store-closures-coronavirus-chapter-11/5395103002/

Traditional S'mores are pretty perfect in their classic form…

Graham crackers, marshmallows and squares of Hershey’s chocolate.

What about Bacon s’mores?

Do you have any gourmet twists to the campfire sweet treat?

–Catherine Neville, Feast Magazine

NEW: Ketchie Creek bakery – Clemmons location – is now open!

Message on their Facebook page suggests ‘Please have patience with us as we get our feet wet in Clemmons’. https://ketchiecreekbakery.com/

BTW: Sign up for the WBFJ / Ketchie Creek Birthday Bundle contest online at wbfj.fm. The Morning Show celebrates birthdays each weekday morning around 7:20am.

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donated items to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as the Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907