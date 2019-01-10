Thursday Headlines, Jan 10, 2019 

Bundle Up: Wind Chill will be a factor today. Wintry Mix for the weekend

US Postal Service announcing an increase in rates for the New Year. To mail a letter (First Class) at the Post Office is increasing by five cents (from 50 to 55 cents) beginning January 27, 2019. Postcard rates will remain at 35 cents.

Of the nearly 1.2 million firefighters in the US, more than 800,000 are volunteers. But attracting volunteers has become a challenge in recent years.

*Guil-Rand and the Gumtree Volunteer Fire Departments are two of 15 departments in North Carolina taking part in a ‘recruiting campaign’- sponsored by the NC Association of Fire Chiefs – to try to attract more recruits. Want to volunteer? Check the News Blog.

Those interested at volunteering at the Guil-Rand Fire Department or the Gumtree Volunteer Fire Department can visit www.guil-randfire.com or www.gumtreefire.com.

RECALL: Toyota is recalling 1.7 million vehicles in North America to replace potentially deadly Takata front passenger air bag inflators.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will notify owners by mail in late January.

This classic film is returning to the Big Screen for a limited time.

“The Wizard of Oz”, first released in 1939, is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

Fathom Events is bringing back “The Wizard of Oz” to select theaters – three dates only: Sunday (Jan 27); Tuesday (Jan 29) and Wednesday (Jan 30).

M&M’s is releasing three new flavors in 2019. Thai Coconut Peanut, English Toffee Peanut and Mexican Jalapeño peanut flavored M&Ms. If you are wondering about the Mexican Jalapeño, the company says that you can enjoy “the same classic crunch and milk chocolate flavor, but with a very mild jalapeño flavor that kicks in after a few bites.”

Still have that LIVE Christmas tree in your living room?

You might want to check it for critters…

Molly Kreuzes bought a LIVE tree for Christmas. And now her Springfield, Virginia home has been invaded with more than 100 praying mantises. Seems that the harmless, but plentiful, insects ‘hatched’ out of a brown egg-case under one of the tree’s branches.

After searching online to make sure that Praying Mantises are well harmless to humans, Molly is doing her best to feed the ‘symbols of stillness’. She ultimately wants to give them away. BTW: Molly is already planning for next year. She will be putting up an artificial tree! Springfield, Virginia is in Fairfax county just outside DC.

Business 40 Update: Fourth Street Bridge is now open over Business 40 in the West End area of Winston-Salem.

The reopening creates a new way for drivers to go between the north and south sides of the Business 40 construction zone on the west side of downtown

INFO Meeting: Davidson County Community College supports a number of options for High School students and further education. Learn more about Davidson Early College AND Career and College Promise during a (Homeschool) information session this Monday (Jan 14) afternoon (3:30pm to 4:30pm)

Location: The Lexington Library meeting room. Email: ccc@davidsonccc.edu

Day 20: ‘Partial Government Shutdown. Still no end in sight…

President Trump heads to McAllen, Texas to pitch funding for that southern border wall. -Fox News

UNCG police are asking potential victims to come forward in a “sextortion” case that has so far involved more than 40 victims in possibly three states.

A Denton man is accused of posing as a modeling agency proprietor in order to get compromising pictures of young women that were used to extort victims.

