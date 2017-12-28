Thursday December 28th News

WBFJ MORNING NEWS: THURSDAY DEC 28th

The coldest weather of the holiday season is arriving over the coming days, as blasts of cold air travel from Canada to the Triad, forecasters said. Today will be plenty cold, with the high maybe reaching freezing and an overnight low possibly in the upper teens. After a little moderation on Friday and Saturday, temperatures will plunge again going into New Year’s Eve as a new blast of cold air comes in and drops the low to the lower teens by the early-morning hours of Jan. 2. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/arctic-blast-coming-to-triad/article_cf18e710-ba76-5e3b-8866-6fbe84c0385e.html

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Winston-Salem teen who was last seen at Hanes Mall Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police. Winston-Salem police are trying to locate 13-year-old Kaylee Abby Utt. Kaylee was last seen at 11:30 a.m. at Hanes Mall. She was supposed to return home at 3:30 p.m. but has not been seen, the release said. Kaylee is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has shoulder-length bright red hair. She was las seen wearing a green sweatshirt with the phrase “Pink Nation” on the front. Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700. http://myfox8.com/2017/12/27/silver-alert-issued-for-missing-winston-salem-13-year-old/

In 2018, playing video games obsessively might lead to a diagnosis of a mental health disorder. In the beta draft of its forthcoming 11th International Classification of Diseases, the World Health Organization includes “gaming disorder” in its list of mental health conditions. The WHO defines the disorder as a “persistent or recurrent” behavior pattern of “sufficient severity to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning.” http://myfox8.com/2017/12/27/who-to-recognize-gaming-disorder-as-mental-health-condition-in-2018/

There is new evidence that spending too much time using digital devices could hurt children’s eyesight. School-aged children who spent seven hours or more a week using computers or mobile video games tripled their risk for myopia, or nearsightedness. Rates of myopia have increased worldwide in recent years. In the United States and Europe, nearly half of young adults have the condition — double the prevalence of 50 years ago. One reason for this is the increasing amount of time kids are spending in front of screens. On the flip side, Sunlight plays an important role in protecting vision, as it triggers dopamine, a neurotransmitter which keeps the eye from getting too elongated during childhood. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/digital-devices-screen-time-damaging-childrens-eyes-vision/

It’s CHAMPIONSHIP DAY @ THE ANNUAL FRANK SPENCER CLASSIC:

MYERS TIRE DIVISION: East Forsyth vs W-S Prep

PEPSI BRACKET: Reynolds vs West Stokes

*Both games played at the Joel Coliseum

Restaurants with great food and passion always stand out! Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop in Wilmington stands out because of it’s food, it’s service – but it’s fully staffed by people with disabilities. When Amy and her husband discovered that nearly 70% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities do not have jobs, they resolved to do something about it. They started a restaurant that primarily hires people with disabilities. All the profits go to Amy Wright’s non profit – Able to Work USA. They love to serve! Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop employs 40 people with disabilities, as well as two managers who have degrees in special education

http://goodnewsstories.org/american-coffee-shop-only-hires-disabled/

FREE cup of coffee for the new year?

While you are traveling to ‘grandma’s’ house, Sheetz is offering a FREE cup of freshly brewed coffee on New Year’s Eve (4pm) into New Year’s Day (4pm) at all 564 Sheetz locations. www.sheetz.com

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Sunny & Cold … High 32

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Continued Cold…Low 17

Tomorrow: Sunny, slightly warmer…High 42

Saturday: Sunshine. …High 44

New Years Eve (SUN): Sunny & Cold Again…High 32 (17 overnight low)

New Years Day (MON): Mostly sunny…High 31