Thousands accept Christ during virtual Harvest crusade

More than 1.8 million people watched “A Rush of Hope” over the Labor Day weekend. Greg Laurie’s annual Harvest crusade was held virtually this year because of the coronavirus. Over 17,000 professions of faith that the Harvest team received from people who decided to follow Jesus after watching the movie!
“It’s a reminder that God is greater than a pandemic or any other challenge we are facing. He can do above and beyond anything we can dream, and he is still transforming lives,” -Greg Laurie, pastor and founder of Harvest church
“A Rush of Hope” will be released to streaming platforms and on DVD in November.
