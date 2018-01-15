Search
Third best day? 

Third best day? 

Verne Hill Jan 15, 2018 

After a miracle finish during the Vikings / Saints game on Sunday, Vikings QB Case Keenum responded…   “It’s probably the third best day of my life; the day I gave my life to Jesus Christ, the day I married my wife, and probably this one…”

Check out the video clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUtkk4pH5rg

