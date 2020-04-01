If you are looking for guidance on filing for unemployment, Team Clark Howard recently consulted a long-time unemployment specialist to develop the 9 Things to Know Before You Apply for Unemployment.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which infuses more than $2.2 trillion from the United States government in the economy, was signed into law on March 27, 2020.

Inside that legislation are two important financial relief actions for anyone who is without a job or unable to work as a result of this national emergency.

The first, which applies to the employed and unemployed alike, is a one-time stimulus paycheck of up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child.

The other, which we will cover in this article, is a significant boost to the money already available through state-sponsored unemployment programs.

