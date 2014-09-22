‘See You at the Pole’ student led prayer event (Sept 24) – FAQ

The 24th annual ‘See You at the Pole’ (September 24, 2014) www.syatp.org

This year’s theme verse: Ephesians 6:18 (CEV)

“Never stop praying, especially for others…”

See You at the Pole is a student-initiated, student-organized, student-led prayer event…where students meet at their school flagpole before school to lift up their friends, families, teachers, school, and nation to God.

FACT: It’s completely LEGAL to pray at your school!!!!!

(S-370) Respect for Student Prayer/Religious Activity – a law passed by the North Carolina General Assembly and enacted back in June – clarifies the religious freedom rights of both students and school personnel to participate in religious events on campus (including See You at the Pole)…

**Part of this law states that “Local boards of education may not prohibit school personnel from participating in religious activities on school grounds that are initiated by students at reasonable times before or after the instructional day so long as such activities are voluntary for all parties and do not conflict with the responsibilities or assignments of such personnel.”

http://www.ncfpc.org/stories/140912s1.html

Start praying now! Pray for…

-the students who are leading and planning your See You at the Pole™ event at your school.

-the non-Christian students on your campus who will see or hear about SYATP.

-Christian students on your campus to make the most of this unique opportunity to explain what happened on the morning of See You at the Pole™ and to be a witness for Christ.

For legal help, contact:

Advocates for Faith and Freedom or call (888) 588-6888

Alliance Defense Fund or call (800) 835-5233

American Center for Law and Justice or call (757) 226-2489

Christian Legal Society or call (703) 642-1070

Liberty Institute or call (972) 941-4444

Rutherford Institute or call (804) 978-3888

Contact: Doug Clark (858) 451-1111 dclark@youthworkers.net