Store your leftovers in separate, airtight containers within two hours of cooking.
Turkey should be eaten within 3 days, while casseroles and potatoes can be safely consumed up to five days.
What about the pumpkin pie? Any egg based pie should be eaten or tossed at the four-day mark, and that includes store bought pies.
Experts say if you need leftovers to last longer, put them in the freezer.
SOURCE: Butterball.com https://www.butterball.com/how-to/food-safety-essentials
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Nov 25, 2018 - November 23, 2018
- PRAYER: Anne Graham Lotz may need to stop chemo… - November 21, 2018
- Thanksgiving left-overs and Food Safety… - November 21, 2018