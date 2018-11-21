Thanksgiving left-overs and Food Safety…

Store your leftovers in separate, airtight containers within two hours of cooking.

Turkey should be eaten within 3 days, while casseroles and potatoes can be safely consumed up to five days.

What about the pumpkin pie? Any egg based pie should be eaten or tossed at the four-day mark, and that includes store bought pies.

Experts say if you need leftovers to last longer, put them in the freezer.

SOURCE: Butterball.com https://www.butterball.com/how-to/food-safety-essentials