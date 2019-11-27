Being ‘thankful’ about our jobs w/ Job Coach Randy Wooden

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem (336) 464-0516

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

Reminder: LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…

Randy Wooden is the Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem. Check out Randy’s articles http://www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/

Jobs: Being Thankful…

Thankful for individuals who helped me get jobs and encouraged me in my job

Thankful for unforeseen job transitions! Painful and scary while it was happening but the best thing that could have happened.