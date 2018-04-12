Search
“Thank You Jesus” Worship Celebration April 15

Verne HillApr 12, 2018Comments Off on “Thank You Jesus” Worship Celebration April 15

An exciting Sunday evening of music, worship and testimonies to celebrate what Jesus has done through the Thank You Jesus Movement!

“Thank You Jesus” Worship Celebration

This Sunday evening, April 15, 2018 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Location: Asheboro High School Sponsored by the Thank You Jesus Mission.

 

Bring an unchurched friend! FREE Event, Open to the Public

BTW: Lucas Hunt (teen from Asheboro) creator of those yellow ‘Thank You Jesus’ signs will be featured on Sunday @ 5  w/ Verne

 INFO:  Thank You Jesus Movement (336) 267-8562

www.thankyoujesussigns.com

www.thankyoujesusmission.org

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
