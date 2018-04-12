An exciting Sunday evening of music, worship and testimonies to celebrate what Jesus has done through the Thank You Jesus Movement!
“Thank You Jesus” Worship Celebration
This Sunday evening, April 15, 2018 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm
Location: Asheboro High School Sponsored by the Thank You Jesus Mission.
Bring an unchurched friend! FREE Event, Open to the Public
BTW: Lucas Hunt (teen from Asheboro) creator of those yellow ‘Thank You Jesus’ signs will be featured on Sunday @ 5 w/ Verne
INFO: Thank You Jesus Movement (336) 267-8562
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Happy Campers: Summer Camp Week on WBFJ (April 9-15, 2018) - April 12, 2018
- Proven tips for Happiness… - April 12, 2018
- “Thank You Jesus” Worship Celebration April 15 - April 12, 2018