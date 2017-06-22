June 25, 2017
This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ – Verne chats with Lucas Hunt – founder of the “Thank You Jesus” movement
Have you seen those bright yellow yard signs with “Thank You Jesus” planted in yards all across the Triad?
It all started with a teenager from Asheboro (Lucas Hunt) who wanted to make a public statement about his Christian faith. What started as a visual for Easter, the “Thank You Jesus” movement has literally gone viral by way of the internet / social media.
The initial goal: 500 signs. In one year, more than 35,000 Thank You Jesus signs have been distributed globally…
Listen NOW… https://soundcloud.com/wbfj/thank-you-jesus-signs-lucas-hunt
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Tough parenting love? - June 22, 2017
- “Thank You Jesus’ signs creator Lucas Hunt - June 22, 2017
- “Downton Abbey” movie? - June 22, 2017