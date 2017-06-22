“Thank You Jesus’ signs creator Lucas Hunt

June 25, 2017

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ – Verne chats with Lucas Hunt – founder of the “Thank You Jesus” movement

Have you seen those bright yellow yard signs with “Thank You Jesus” planted in yards all across the Triad?

It all started with a teenager from Asheboro (Lucas Hunt) who wanted to make a public statement about his Christian faith. What started as a visual for Easter, the “Thank You Jesus” movement has literally gone viral by way of the internet / social media.

The initial goal: 500 signs. In one year, more than 35,000 Thank You Jesus signs have been distributed globally…

www.thankyoujesussigns.org

Listen NOW… https://soundcloud.com/wbfj/thank-you-jesus-signs-lucas-hunt