Home Blog “Thank You Jesus’ signs creator Lucas Hunt

“Thank You Jesus’ signs creator Lucas Hunt

Verne HillJun 22, 2017Comments Off on “Thank You Jesus’ signs creator Lucas Hunt

June 25, 2017

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ  – Verne chats with Lucas Hunt – founder of the “Thank You Jesus” movement

Have you seen those bright yellow yard signs with “Thank You Jesus” planted in yards all across the Triad?

It all started with a teenager from Asheboro (Lucas Hunt) who wanted to make a public statement about his Christian faith. What started as a visual for Easter, the “Thank You Jesus” movement has literally gone viral by way of the internet / social media.

The initial goal: 500 signs.  In one year, more than 35,000 Thank You Jesus signs have been distributed globally…

www.thankyoujesussigns.org

Listen NOW… https://soundcloud.com/wbfj/thank-you-jesus-signs-lucas-hunt 

Verne Hill

