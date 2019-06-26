“Text Neck: Look Up Child, seriously.

Look Up Child, seriously.

Researchers say ‘text neck’ is causing bone spurs to grow from millennial’s’ skulls. Technology use from early childhood is causing abnormal bone growths in 41% of young adults. In one study, researchers found that participants at one college spent an average of 4.6 hours a day using hand held mobile devices, with 68% reporting neck pain. https://www.bclocalnews.com/news/

Proper ‘tech’ posture…

Mobile Devises: Keep your elbows to your sides, holding the phone up higher to your face, so you can read it while keeping your head straight.

Laptops / Desk Tops: Sit up straight with your feet flat on the floor. The top of your monitor should be at your eye level, about an arm’s length distance away from you.

Your elbows should be at your sides when typing, wrists flat on the table as you type.

Learn more: https://www.cnet.com/how-to/fix-tech-neck-pain-phone-stretches-posture/