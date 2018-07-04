Texas Granny and her so called Patriotic tee?

Dale Cheesman from Houston, Texas took to Twitter this week to share a snap of his 88-year-old ‘Nana Shirley’ sporting a patriotic t-shirt, one that she has worn every 4th of July for over 20 years.
At first glance, the top appears to be as American as apple pie— after all, it is red, white and blue, and in its own abstract way, it features stars and stripes.
However, after watching this year’s World Cup, Dale (the grandson) noticed that his grandma’s shirt is actually the flag of Panama…not an abstract of our stars and stripes!
The Texas granny who believed for the past 20 years that her go to ‘red, white, and blue shirt’ was all USA, was actually another country’s flag.
Rumor has it that Nana Shirley will still wear her ‘patriotic Panama shirt again today…the 4th of July.
