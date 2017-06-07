Texas dad making memories with his daughter

One Texas father held back tears while he walked his daughter to school – on her FINAL day of High School – something they also did 13 years earlier on her FIRST day of school.
A photo on social media showing the dad (Jason) walking daughter (Brittany) to school on her FIRST day and now 13 years later.
They called it a “bittersweet moment” that they will “remember forever.” Jason said that the walk was “emotional” as he “held back tears” while walking with his daughter. “It feels like yesterday that we were taking that first picture.”
