Texas community comes together after shooting

A prayer vigil was held in Sutherland Springs, Texas, last night as the community grieves after a lone gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church Sunday morning. At least 26 people are dead, 20 injured.
The victims ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old. 12 to 14 children were among the victims. The church’s pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC News that his 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, is among the dead. The pastor and his wife were out of town when the attack occurred… BTW: Sutherland Springs is a small community of 400 people located about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio. https://goo.gl/qGo2ra
