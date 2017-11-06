Search
Texas community comes together after shooting

Texas community comes together after shooting

Nov 06, 2017

A prayer vigil was held in Sutherland Springs, Texas, last night as the community grieves after a lone gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church Sunday morning. At least 26 people are dead, 20 injured.

The victims ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old. 12 to 14 children were among the victims. The church’s pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC News that his 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, is among the dead.  The pastor and his wife were out of town when the attack occurred…  BTW: Sutherland Springs is a small community of 400 people located about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.    https://goo.gl/qGo2ra

Verne Hill
