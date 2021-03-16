Search
Have you tested your smoke alarms?

Verne HillMar 16, 2021

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.   

Here are a few lifesaving steps to stay safe from home fires…

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home (in or near bedrooms and sleeping areas). Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older.  That’s because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the instructions.

Practice your two-minute escape plan.  Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out from every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows where to meet.

 Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like.  Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.

 Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family.

 

HOME FIRE CAMPAIGN SAVING LIVES

Home fires are most of the more than 60,000 disasters the Red Cross responds to each year — and, sadly, claim more lives in a typical year than all-natural disasters combined. To help prevent fire-related deaths and injuries, the Red Cross launched the Home Fire Campaign with community partners in 2014 to reduce fire-related deaths and injuries. So far, the Home Fire Campaign has reached more than 2.3 million people and is credited with saving at least 836 lives across the country.

Visit redcross.org/HomeFireStories to learn more.

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
'Forsyth Creek Week' March 20-28, 2021
