A popular shoe brand will send your kids (or grandkids) NEW shoes at regular intervals for a set monthly subscription.
With three tiers of subscription – $20, $30 or $50 a month – this popular brand is offering a tennis shoe subscription aimed at 2-year to 10-year olds and effectively gives subscribers a new pair of sneakers that cost about $50 or more once a month, once every two months or once every three.
https://nypost.com/2019/08/12/nike-is-launching-a-sneaker-subscription-service-for-kids/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Wednesday Word - August 14, 2019
- Tennis shoe subscription for younger children. Would you do it? - August 14, 2019
- Wednesday News, August 14, 2019 - August 14, 2019