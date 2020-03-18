Temporary Meals on Wheels volunteers needed ASAP

Davidson County: During the Coronavirus outbreak, Senior Services Meals on Wheels continues to operate twenty-three routes throughout Davidson County.

Due to the fact that most Meals on Wheels volunteers are in elderly high-risk groups, temporary volunteers are needed to deliver meals or serve as subs for regular volunteer absences during the outbreak.

Areas of greatest need for volunteers include the Churchland, Denton, Pilgrim, Pilot, and Wallburg communities.

Meals are picked up from local fire departments, churches, and community centers and most volunteers deliver once every other week. In addition, routes should take no longer than two hours to complete.

The volunteer application processes and trainings have been accelerated to meet program needs.

Interested? Contact Jacob Gordon at 336.474.2646

Email at jacob.gordon@davidsoncountync.gov.