Temporary boost in unemployment

If you receive unemployment through the state, expect an extra $50 dollars a week through the end of the year. The extra temporary benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26.
Read more: https://journalnow.com/business/local/temporary-extra-50-in-state-regular-unemployment-benefit-payments-begins-saturday/
