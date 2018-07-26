Telecommuting “work-from-anywhere” jobs

Fact: 95% of ‘remote jobs’ (or work from home jobs) include some type of geographic requirement such as living in the main company’s state or region.

FlexJobs, a job search site focused on telecommuting jobs, including freelance, flexible and part-time opportunities, has released its list of 30 companies that have posted “work-from-anywhere” jobs. Fields like education, health care and computer/IT are among those represented on the new list. Check out the details…

New list: Top 30 companies hiring for work-from-anywhere jobs in 2018