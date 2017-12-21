Search
Where the Teeny-Tiny Buffalo Roam

Tami RumfeltDec 21, 2017

When she was about 5 years old, my cousin’s daughter took a trip to Yellowstone National Park. When she returned from her trip, Zoey couldn’t wait to tell everyone about the amazing things she saw there.  She was especially excited about the adorable, teeny-tiny buffalo she saw at the park. Turns out, the buffalo she saw were actually quite large, as most buffalo are.  But, because wild buffalo are only safely viewed from a distance, they looked small to her, so she assumed that they were teeny-tiny.  

Zoey’s buffalo story reminds me that in order to really understand something, or someone, we have to get up close. I know that on far too many occasions, I have made judgements about people while standing much too far away to really see them for who they are. I wonder just how many times I’ve assumed something about someone in error simply because my perspective was skewed.  I also wonder how many times people have made assumptions about me because they never got close enough to understand the fullness of who I am.

I know I’ll still get this wrong.  You probably will too.  It’s human nature to judge other people, which is probably why the Bible speaks against it so often.  But,maybe we can commit today to make an effort to walk alongside people, getting close enough to truly understand who they are, rather than making assumptions while we stand a safe distance away.

Tami Rumfelt

Tami Rumfelt

Tami with an i - Afternoon Host at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I have three awesome kids – Andrew, Carley and Laura. My husband, Alton, is a delivery driver by day with dreams of one day publishing his own comic book. Yes, he is a geek, but I love him anyway.

I have been working at WBFJ since September 2004 when God threw me out of the boat I was riding in and set me on a new and wonderful course. I love co-hosting the morning show, although the lack of sleep does make me a bit loopy at times.

MON-FRI 3P-7P, SAT 3P-6P
tami@wbfj.fm
Tami Rumfelt

