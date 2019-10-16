Search
Verne HillOct 16, 2019Comments Off on TECH: Teen creates ‘caregiver’ app

There seems to be an app for just about anything these days, but for a hands-on, ‘round-the-clock task like dementia care, is there really “an app for that”? YES… it’s called ‘Carezare’.

When teen Logan Wells’s grandmother was first diagnosed with dementia, her family chose to care for her at home. “When we first started, there were pieces of paper all over Nannie’s house: the chore chart on the fridge, the calendar on the kitchen counter, the medication check-off.” Logan developed an app to help family members with organization.

Find out more about this FREE app: https://outline.com/w3m2Kq

Fact: 50 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with dementia, but despite the large adult population going through similar circumstances, it’s common for ‘caregiving’ families to feel isolated and overwhelmed.

 

Verne Hill

