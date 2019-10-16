TECH: Teen creates ‘caregiver’ app

As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show…

There seems to be an app for just about anything these days, but for a hands-on, ‘round-the-clock task like dementia care, is there really “an app for that”? YES… it’s called ‘Carezare’.

When teen Logan Wells’s grandmother was first diagnosed with dementia, her family chose to care for her at home. “When we first started, there were pieces of paper all over Nannie’s house: the chore chart on the fridge, the calendar on the kitchen counter, the medication check-off.” Logan developed an app to help family members with organization.

Fact: 50 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with dementia, but despite the large adult population going through similar circumstances, it’s common for ‘caregiving’ families to feel isolated and overwhelmed.