Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog TECH Talk: iPhones to block texts while driving?

TECH Talk: iPhones to block texts while driving?

Verne HillJun 06, 2017Comments Off on TECH Talk: iPhones to block texts while driving?

Like

Yes.  Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying — and dangerous — urge to look at a text message while you’re driving. The feature, called “Do Not Disturb While Driving,” will be part of Apple’s iOS 11, a new version of the operating software for Apple mobile devices.

Whenever the phone is connected to a car using either Bluetooth or a cable, or if the car is moving, the phone will withhold any notifications for things like text messages or news updates.

If someone does text you while you’re driving, the phone can respond with an automatic message telling them you’re driving and can’t respond just now.

The iPhone screen will also be locked to prevent drivers from using many of their apps while driving. Passengers who are just riding, and not driving, will have the ability to disable the feature.

Users will be able to see Apple Maps, Apple’s navigation application, while driving — though they will be unable to input destinations. Other navigation apps, like Google Maps, will also work, although not quite as easily.

Reality Check: Eight people are killed each day in crashes involving distracted driving in the US. SOURCE: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

http://myfox8.com/2017/06/05/soon-iphones-will-block-texts-while-driving/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWheels4Hope of the Triad (SUN@5)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wheels4Hope of the Triad (SUN@5)

Verne HillJun 06, 2017

‘Safe Sitter’ courses (BestHealth)

Verne HillJun 06, 2017

Southwest Airlines annual 3-day low fare deals

Verne HillJun 06, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
8:00 am Basic Chaplin Training School @ New Day the Church (High Point)
Basic Chaplin Training School @ New Day the Church (High Point)
Jun 5 @ 8:00 am – Jun 9 @ 5:00 pm
A certificate of completion will be issued at the completion of the 40-hour class. Attendees will then have the opportunity to apply for Ordination as a Chaplain, but this class is a requirement for Ordination. Cost: $250 (per[...]
Jun
10
Sat
8:00 am Flea Market @ Union Cross Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Flea Market @ Union Cross Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 10 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Backpack Food Program 336.769.2411
8:00 am Free Bible Seminar @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Free Bible Seminar @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Jun 10 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Topics include: “Knowing God Intimately, In His Fullness, During Crisis & Temptation & more.” It’s Free  /  336.759.0591 http://www.vintagebiblecollege.org
9:00 am Blood Drive @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Blood Drive @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 10 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Sponsored by the American Red Cross of NWNC 800.733.2767
9:00 am Craft Fest @ Bethania Vistior Center (Bethania)
Craft Fest @ Bethania Vistior Center (Bethania)
Jun 10 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Vendors, Arts, Crafts, Concessions & more! 336.924.1661 Sponsored by Mizpah Moravian Church  

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes