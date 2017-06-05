Tech Series: Driverless Cars in NC (Forsyth Tech)

Find out more Tuesday morning (June 6) at Forsyth Tech’s – TECH SPEAKER SERIES. Focus: DRIVERLESS CARS Hosted by Forsyth Tech (June 6 from 8:30 to 10am)

Location: Oak Grove Center, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway.

Kevin Lacy, state traffic engineer, reveals the future of driverless technology in North Carolina. Free, but registration required. Sign up here: https://goo.gl/IixV0D

(Article) Driverless cars will end parking fines and other road offences, experts say

http://www.heraldsun.com.au/leader/news/driverless-cars-will-end-parking-fines-and-other-road-offences-experts-say/news-story/aff1832e005dc69be000de7478920f88