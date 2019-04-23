TECH: Most popular passwords that have been hacked.

If ‘123456’ is your password, it’s time for a change.

The survey, by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), analyzed passwords belonging to accounts worldwide that had been breached.

Some of the ‘most hacked’ passwords include:

“123456” was the runaway winner, with 23.2 million accounts using the easy-to-crack code. “123456789” was used by 7.7 million, while “qwerty” and “password” were each used by more than 3 million accounts.

“blink182” (the most popular musical artist)

“superman” the most common fictional character.

*Ashley and Michael were the most common names used, followed by Daniel, Jessica and Charlie.

*The Dallas Cowboys (“cowboys1”) was the most popular NFL team nickname.

‘Sunday’ was the most used day of the week

‘August’ the most common month.

TIP: Google suggests making up a phrase about each account, then re-creating it using the first letter of each word in the phrase and some numbers or symbols.

Example: “My email is great” becomes “Meig8.”

You could also try picking one random word and number combination and putting it in front of each of your individual accounts. Example: pinetree1527Yahoo for your Yahoo account and pinetree1527Google to access Gmail…

https://www.ktvz.com/lifestyle/technology/these-are-the-most-popular-passwords/1071274678