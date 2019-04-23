If ‘123456’ is your password, it’s time for a change.
The survey, by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), analyzed passwords belonging to accounts worldwide that had been breached.
Some of the ‘most hacked’ passwords include:
“123456” was the runaway winner, with 23.2 million accounts using the easy-to-crack code. “123456789” was used by 7.7 million, while “qwerty” and “password” were each used by more than 3 million accounts.
“blink182” (the most popular musical artist)
“superman” the most common fictional character.
*Ashley and Michael were the most common names used, followed by Daniel, Jessica and Charlie.
*The Dallas Cowboys (“cowboys1”) was the most popular NFL team nickname.
‘Sunday’ was the most used day of the week
‘August’ the most common month.
TIP: Google suggests making up a phrase about each account, then re-creating it using the first letter of each word in the phrase and some numbers or symbols.
Example: “My email is great” becomes “Meig8.”
You could also try picking one random word and number combination and putting it in front of each of your individual accounts. Example: pinetree1527Yahoo for your Yahoo account and pinetree1527Google to access Gmail…
https://www.ktvz.com/lifestyle/technology/these-are-the-most-popular-passwords/1071274678
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- TECH: Most popular passwords that have been hacked. - April 23, 2019
- Traffic Alert: Lane closures in Kernersville - April 23, 2019
- Target: Popular ‘car seat trade-in event’ returns - April 23, 2019