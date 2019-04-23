Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog TECH: Most popular passwords that have been hacked.

TECH: Most popular passwords that have been hacked.

Verne HillApr 23, 2019Comments Off on TECH: Most popular passwords that have been hacked.

Like

If ‘123456’ is your password, it’s time for a change.

The survey, by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), analyzed passwords belonging to accounts worldwide that had been breached.

Some of the ‘most hacked’ passwords include:

“123456” was the runaway winner, with 23.2 million accounts using the easy-to-crack code. “123456789” was used by 7.7 million, while “qwerty” and “password” were each used by more than 3 million accounts.

“blink182” (the most popular musical artist)

“superman” the most common fictional character.

*Ashley and Michael were the most common names used, followed by Daniel, Jessica and Charlie.

*The Dallas Cowboys (“cowboys1”) was the most popular NFL team nickname.

‘Sunday’ was the most used day of the week

‘August’ the most common month.

TIP:  Google suggests making up a phrase about each account, then re-creating it using the first letter of each word in the phrase and some numbers or symbols.

Example: “My email is great” becomes “Meig8.”

You could also try picking one random word and number combination and putting it in front of each of your individual accounts. Example: pinetree1527Yahoo for your Yahoo account and pinetree1527Google to access Gmail…

https://www.ktvz.com/lifestyle/technology/these-are-the-most-popular-passwords/1071274678

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Traffic Alert:  Lane closures in Kernersville

Verne HillApr 23, 2019

Target: Popular ‘car seat trade-in event’ returns

Verne HillApr 23, 2019

Tuesday News, April 23, 2019  

Verne HillApr 23, 2019

Community Events

Apr
24
Wed
11:00 am “Empty Bowls” 2019 @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
“Empty Bowls” 2019 @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Apr 24 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
“Empty Bowls” features a soup lunch, handcrafted pottery bowls and live entertainment! 4/23 – Dinner (5:00-7:30pm) 4/24 – Lunch (11:00-2:00) Tickets: $35.00 (advance)  /  $40.00 (day of event) http://www.emptybowlsnc.org 336.784.5770 Proceeds: Second Harvest Food Bank[...]
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 24 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
Apr
25
Thu
1:30 pm Golf Tournament @ Lexington Golf Club (Lexington)
Golf Tournament @ Lexington Golf Club (Lexington)
Apr 25 @ 1:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Registration: $75.00 (per person – lunch included) 336.475.5444  /  http://www.hospiceofdavidson.org Proceeds: Hospice of Davidson County
Apr
26
Fri
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Apr 26 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
7:00 pm “Aspire” Women’s Conference @ First Christian Church (High Point)
“Aspire” Women’s Conference @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Apr 26 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Guest Speaker: Debbie Alsdorf & Comedian Sally Baucke Worship: Jennifer Shaw Tickets: http://www.aspirewomensevents.com $25.00 (Advance)  /  $35.00 (VIP)  /  $20.00 (Group +10) $30.00 (At the door) (336) 454.5292
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes