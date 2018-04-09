TECH: What your mobile phone says about you…

A team of psychologists at Lancaster University in England analyzed over 500 smartphone users…
-If you boast an iPhone, from Apple, then you’re more likely to be young, extroverted – and female.
-If you opt for a Samsung, or maybe an Android device, researchers say you are more likely to be more honest, less likely to break rules and male?
Read more… https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/phone-you-says-lot-your-12215571
