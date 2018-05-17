TECH: Keeping your kids SAFE on Social Media

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 20, 2018)

Topic: Keeping you and your kids SAFE on Social Media

What if my Facebook account has been compromised?

Verne and Wally chat with Brian Leimone – CEO of Nu Expression. Nu Expression is a creative marketing agency who provides inbound marketing, website design, branding, video production, printing for businesses and non-profits https://nuexpression.com/

5 Internet Privacy Myths

Many Internet users are rightfully questioning how secure their private data really is. But it takes an explosive scandal like Facebook’s acknowledgement that 87 million users may have had their information improperly shared with political ad targeting firm Cambridge Analytica to shine a bright spotlight on the issue.

Many of us think we’re taking the right precautions, when in fact we’re putting our info at risk. The following are five such misconceptions, the truth behind them, and what to do about it. https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/columnist/saltzman/2018/04/23/incognito-browsing-isnt-really-private-and-4-other-privacy-myths/537695002/

