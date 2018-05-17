Search
TECH: Keeping your kids SAFE on Social Media

Verne HillMay 17, 2018

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 20, 2018)

Topic: Keeping you and your kids SAFE on Social Media
What if my Facebook account has been compromised?

Verne and Wally chat with Brian Leimone – CEO of Nu Expression.    Nu Expression is a creative marketing agency who provides inbound marketing, website design, branding, video production, printing for businesses and non-profits https://nuexpression.com/

BLOG: Keeping your kids safe with their mobile device
https://nuexpression.com/whats-nu/keep-your-kids-safe-with-their-iphone/

5 Internet Privacy Myths
Many Internet users are rightfully questioning how secure their private data really is. But it takes an explosive scandal like Facebook’s acknowledgement that 87 million users may have had their information improperly shared with political ad targeting firm Cambridge Analytica to shine a bright spotlight on the issue.
Many of us think we’re taking the right precautions, when in fact we’re putting our info at risk. The following are five such misconceptions, the truth behind them, and what to do about it. https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/columnist/saltzman/2018/04/23/incognito-browsing-isnt-really-private-and-4-other-privacy-myths/537695002/

WBFJ Morning Show, April 18, 2018 (WED) TIME: 8am to 8:40am

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
