Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tech: Keeping kids safe with their mobile device

Tech: Keeping kids safe with their mobile device

Verne HillApr 18, 2018Comments Off on Tech: Keeping kids safe with their mobile device

Like

If you’ve got kids, you’re used to the requests. The biggest argument as to why he needed the phone was because “all of his friends” have one.

BLOG: Keeping your kids safe with their mobile device

 POSTED BY BRIAN LEIMONE   –     CEO / Partner with Nu expression in Winston-Salem

Until recently, we had the rule, you don’t need a phone until you’re driving on your own. However, we came to this realization that kids no longer talk on the phone. The ONLY way that they communicate (even when they’re next to one another) is by Texting.

Despite me working in a technical field and spending most of my day on my computer/phone I didn’t think that I was TOO out of touch with what was “cool”, but apparently I am. We realized that our son would be “left behind” socially and even in his job and future education if he didn’t understand how to use a smart phone successfully. We felt it was our responsibility to teach him how to use this new technology safely and wisely.

There are plenty of things that you help teach your younger kids how to handle. And most of the time, you have to remind and teach often (it is never a one time deal).

Tips…   Read more:  https://nuexpression.com/whats-nu/keep-your-kids-safe-with-their-iphone/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHannah’s Haven, a Teen Challenge Center for Women
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

UPDATE: Samaritan’s Purse assisting in east Greensboro

Verne HillApr 19, 2018

Greensboro Strong: Make a donation, get a cool t-shirt

Verne HillApr 19, 2018

The Husqvarna ‘AutoMower’: It’s like a Roomba for your grass!

Verne HillApr 19, 2018

Community Events

Apr
19
Thu
7:00 pm GriefShare @ First Baptist Church (King)
GriefShare @ First Baptist Church (King)
Apr 19 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.983.5252  x1001 Childcare Provided
7:15 pm “Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
“Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
Apr 19 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
This is a monthly Christ-centered support group meeting where recovering addicts help addicts to overcome their addiction. 336-244-8273 or email at pastorjonathan74@yahoo.com Sponsored by City of Refuge Community Church
Apr
20
Fri
9:00 am Kernersville Earth Day @ Living Hope Church (Kernersville)
Kernersville Earth Day @ Living Hope Church (Kernersville)
Apr 20 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Vendors, Arts, Crafts, Workshops, Food Trucks & more! It’s Free  /  336.996.1160 https://www.seed2seed.org/kernersville-earth-day.html    
6:30 pm Teen Challenge Spring Banquet @ First Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Teen Challenge Spring Banquet @ First Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Apr 20 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Guest Speaker: Rev. David Batty David and his wife Patty serve as missionaries to Teen Challenge, with a focus on writing basic Christian discipleship curriculum and conducting leadership training for Teen Challenge both in the[...]
7:00 pm Brettan Cox @ Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall (Winston-Salem)
Brettan Cox @ Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall (Winston-Salem)
Apr 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Special Musical Guests: Franni Rae Cash & Rosemont 336.923.8623
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes