TECH: The Flip Phone is back?

Remember the Motorola Razr from the early 2000s?
Motorola’s super-thin, metallic flip phone that was the “it” phone – before the iPhone and Galaxy started a smartphone revolution. According to The Wall Street Journal, Lenovo, which owns the Motorola brand after buying it from Google in 2014, plans to bring back the Razr as a new phone with a foldable screen. The new ‘flip’ phone will start at $1,500. https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2019/01/16/motorola-razr-could-making-comeback-foldable-phone/2592430002/
