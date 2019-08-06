Tech: Don’t get ‘fake site’ scammed

One young family from Michigan almost lost $300 dollars when they tried to re-book a flight to Japan on what looked like a Delta website. It was a ‘fake’ site.
Here’s how to avoid this summer travel scam
*Consumers are advised to take their time. Read a large amount of any fine print.
*Pay with a credit card instead of a debit card when possible, as credit cards offer consumers more protections.
*Stay far away from any agent or travel site that demands you pay for any service or travel expenses with gift cards.
*BTW: Delta says the only way to ensure you’re doing business with the airline is to go to www.delta.com or call 800-221-1212.
Or download and use the Fly Delta mobile app.
