Tech: Don’t get ‘fake site’ scammed

One young family from Michigan almost lost $300 dollars when they tried to re-book a flight to Japan on what looked like a Delta website. It was a ‘fake’ site.

Here’s how to avoid this summer travel scam

*Consumers are advised to take their time. Read a large amount of any fine print.

*Pay with a credit card instead of a debit card when possible, as credit cards offer consumers more protections.

*Stay far away from any agent or travel site that demands you pay for any service or travel expenses with gift cards.

*BTW: Delta says the only way to ensure you’re doing business with the airline is to go to www.delta.com or call 800-221-1212.

Or download and use the Fly Delta mobile app.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2019/08/05/fake-travel-sites-scam-consumers/1923184001/