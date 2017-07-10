That’s right, your smartphone may be listening to ultrasonic ‘ad beacons’ without your knowledge?
Research presented last week at a European Symposium on Security and Privacy found over 200 (234) current Android apps that incorporate a particular type of ultrasonic listening technology through the ‘mic’ on your smartphone.
Here’s the deal: They ask permission to access your smartphone microphone, then listen for inaudible “beacons” that emanate from retail stores, advertisements, and even websites. If you’re not paying attention to the permissions you grant, you could be feeding marketer’s information about your online browsing, what stores you go to, and what products you like and dislike without ever realizing it.
Check your smartphone:
–On Android 7, navigate to Settings, then to Apps. Tap the gear icon in the upper right, then tap App Permissions to see and edit the privileges you’ve granted each app.
-On iOS 10 go to Settings, then Privacy, then Microphone to see which apps have requested access, and which ones you’ve granted it to.
https://www.wired.com/2017/05/hundreds-apps-can-listen-beacons-cant-hear/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- 7-11: Things to celebrate on Tuesday (July 11) - July 10, 2017
- TECH:Check your smartphone to see which Apps have your Mic ‘on’ - July 10, 2017
- Traffic Alert: ‘Research Parkway’ interchange along Hwy 52 to open July 12th - July 10, 2017