TECH: Check your smartphone to see which Apps have your Mic ‘on’

That’s right, your smartphone may be listening to ultrasonic ‘ad beacons’ without your knowledge?

Research presented last week at a European Symposium on Security and Privacy found over 200 (234) current Android apps that incorporate a particular type of ultrasonic listening technology through the ‘mic’ on your smartphone.

Here’s the deal: They ask permission to access your smartphone microphone, then listen for inaudible “beacons” that emanate from retail stores, advertisements, and even websites. If you’re not paying attention to the permissions you grant, you could be feeding marketer’s information about your online browsing, what stores you go to, and what products you like and dislike without ever realizing it.

Check your smartphone:

–On Android 7, navigate to Settings, then to Apps. Tap the gear icon in the upper right, then tap App Permissions to see and edit the privileges you’ve granted each app.

-On iOS 10 go to Settings, then Privacy, then Microphone to see which apps have requested access, and which ones you’ve granted it to.

https://www.wired.com/2017/05/hundreds-apps-can-listen-beacons-cant-hear/