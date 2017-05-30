Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Tech: Beware of (unsecured) Public WiFi

Tech: Beware of (unsecured) Public WiFi

Verne HillMay 30, 2017Comments Off on Tech: Beware of (unsecured) Public WiFi

Like

A recent report (from Mobile security firm iPass) found businesses in the US and Europe have ongoing concerns about getting hacked. And unsecured public Wi-Fi in places like coffee shops make all of us vulnerable. https://goo.gl/3sIY4o

TIP: Only connect to ‘secured’ sites when on public Wi-Fi and to always use a virtual private network, or VPN, to protect and encrypt activity.

*VPNs create a secure connection between a user’s device and a remote server that handles all traffic to and from the user, preventing the network—or anyone else on it—from seeing the activity.

ALSO: Never initiating financial transactions over public networks, keeping electronic devices up to date, and never open emails from suspicious sources.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Video: U2 Takes Jimmy Kimmel Audience to Church

Verne HillMay 31, 2017

Salisbury Homeschooler still in National Spelling competition

Verne HillMay 31, 2017

Topic: Summer fashion and modesty

Verne HillMay 31, 2017

Community Events

Jun
2
Fri
all-day Men’s Annual Retreat @ Park Springs Lake Road (Providence, NC)
Men’s Annual Retreat @ Park Springs Lake Road (Providence, NC)
Jun 2 – Jun 4 all-day
Topic: “2nd Timothy” Cost: $75.00 (per person) http://pinedale.org/pcc-mens-retreat 336.788.7600 Presented by Pinedale Christian Church You do not have to been an attendee and/or member of Pinedale CC to go on the Men’s Retreat.
all-day Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Jun 2 all-day
Proceeds: Youth Mission Trip 336.454.5292
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Jun 2 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.
Jun
3
Sat
8:00 am Golf Tournament & Silent Auction @ Greensboro National Golf Club (Summerfield)
Golf Tournament & Silent Auction @ Greensboro National Golf Club (Summerfield)
Jun 3 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Registration: $60 (per person)  /  $240 (team of 4) http://www.gospelbc.org Proceeds: Jamaica Mission Trip 336.644.1932 Presented by Gospel Baptist Church (Greensboro)
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes