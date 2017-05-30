Tech: Beware of (unsecured) Public WiFi

A recent report (from Mobile security firm iPass) found businesses in the US and Europe have ongoing concerns about getting hacked. And unsecured public Wi-Fi in places like coffee shops make all of us vulnerable. https://goo.gl/3sIY4o

TIP: Only connect to ‘secured’ sites when on public Wi-Fi and to always use a virtual private network, or VPN, to protect and encrypt activity.

*VPNs create a secure connection between a user’s device and a remote server that handles all traffic to and from the user, preventing the network—or anyone else on it—from seeing the activity.

ALSO: Never initiating financial transactions over public networks, keeping electronic devices up to date, and never open emails from suspicious sources.