Tech: Beware of (unsecured) Public WiFi

A recent report (from Mobile security firm iPass) found businesses in the US and Europe have ongoing concerns about getting hacked. And unsecured public Wi-Fi in places like coffee shops make all of us vulnerable. https://goo.gl/3sIY4o
TIP: Only connect to ‘secured’ sites when on public Wi-Fi and to always use a virtual private network, or VPN, to protect and encrypt activity.
*VPNs create a secure connection between a user’s device and a remote server that handles all traffic to and from the user, preventing the network—or anyone else on it—from seeing the activity.
ALSO: Never initiating financial transactions over public networks, keeping electronic devices up to date, and never open emails from suspicious sources.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
