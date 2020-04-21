Teaching ‘seniors’ technology during a pandemic

Jordan Mittler has been teaching technology for years, but he never expected he would be streaming a class about smartphones and computers on smartphones and computers.

But when the coronavirus forced the cancellation of his weekly in-person meetings, Jordan knew he couldn’t abandon his students.

You see, Jordan – who is 16 years old – teaches tech to seniors. As in senior citizens.

The Manhattan resident has patiently taught texting, emailing and FaceTiming to dozens of seniors for years, beginning when his grandparents first got smartphones.

“Tech is very key to helping the seniors connect with their family,” said Jordan.

Because of stay-at-home orders, Jordan moved his tech lessons online– it was much easier to help students understand their devices in-person– but he knew the importance of keeping older folks connected online.

He’s also opened up his classes to anyone who wants to join and stream the videos on YouTube, hoping to reach a larger audience of older people who are stuck at home. https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/syndication/heartthreads/teen-teaches-seniors-zoom/

His project, Mittler Senior Technology, has taught Jordan the value of making intergenerational relationships. He frequently invites his teenaged friends to participate in his classes, hoping more young people will take the time to help older relatives or neighbors. “Any kid in our generation can show their grandparents how to send an email,” he said.

He suggests starting with basic applications that teach the general format of a device, like email or texting. From there, it’s easier to learn how to navigate more complex apps and websites. “Patience is really key,” he said.

You can learn more about Jordan’s classes at https://mittlerseniortech.com/