Teachers: FREE 45-minute ‘Hurricane’ webinar for students

Designed for grades 4, 5, and 6, this FREE webinar will cover hurricane hazards, forecasting, observing hurricanes with airplanes, and hurricane preparedness. Classroom questions will be collected in advance of the webinar and questions will also be answered during the webinar. Click here for registration
http://hurricanescience.org/resources/nhcwebinar/
Teachers sign up for a FREE 45-minute webinar on hurricanes this Wednesday morning (May 10) at 10:30am .
It’s ‘Hurricane Preparedness Week’ in NC (May 7-13)
https://goo.gl/I8kV4Z
