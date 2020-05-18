Tax Update: The CARES Act, Retirement and Stimulus Checks

Tax Expert Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro

Keith chats with Wally + Verne (WBFJ) about updates with the federal CARES Act and Your Retirement in light of COVID-19.

Topics covered include…

Should I dig into my retirement to pay bills?

Will I be taxed on my Stimulus check?

Will my unemployment be taxable income?

New info from Raleigh on state income tax payments?

Listen now…

CARES Act Retirement Provisions – FAQ

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee staff provided some questions and answers that may be helpful as you consider options for 2020.

I need to withdraw money from my retirement account to cover expenses related to the health emergency. Am I eligible?

Generally, if the account is in an eligible retirement plan, the plan may permit you to take a coronavirus-related distribution if:

* You, your spouse, or dependent has been diagnosed with the coronavirus (i.e., SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19),

* You have experienced adverse financial consequences because you have been quarantined, furloughed, laid off, or have had work hours reduced due to the coronavirus,

* You are unable to work because of a lack of child care due to the coronavirus,

* You own or operate a business and have had to close or reduce hours due to the coronavirus, or

* You have experienced an adverse financial consequence due to other factors as provided in guidance issued by the Internal Revenue Service.

Is there a cap on how much can I withdraw?

Yes. During 2020, you may withdraw up to a total of $100,000 in coronavirus-related distributions from accounts in eligible retirement plans.

What types of retirement accounts are covered by the special withdrawal rules?

The special withdrawal rules apply to eligible retirement plans, which include individual retirement accounts and annuities (IRAs), qualified pension, profit-sharing, or stock bonus plans (including 401(k) plans), qualified 403(a) annuity plans, 403(b) annuity contracts and custodial accounts, and governmental section 457 deferred compensation plans.

Will I have to pay the 10-percent early withdrawal penalty if I take a coronavirus-related distribution?

No. The 10-percent tax penalty that generally applies to early withdrawals from a retirement account if you are younger than 59½ does not apply to coronavirus-related distributions under the CARES Act.

When can I receive coronavirus-related distributions?

Coronavirus distributions are available throughout 2020. The CARES Act retroactively waived the 10-percent early withdrawal tax penalty for coronavirus-related distributions made on or after January 1, 2020, and before December 31, 2020.

Do I have to pay tax on these distributions?

Yes. However, the tax associated with the distributions may be paid ratably over 3 years, beginning with taxable year 2020.

Can I recontribute the withdrawn funds to my retirement account?

Generally, yes. The CARES Act allows you to recontribute the funds you withdrew to an eligible retirement plan (to which you can make a rollover contribution) in one or more payments within 3 years. The recontributed amounts will not count toward the maximum contribution limit in the year that the funds are recontributed to a tax-deferred retirement account.

Are there any changes regarding loans from retirement plans?

Yes. For loans taken from an eligible retirement plan within 6 months of enactment of the CARES Act, limits on loans from such retirement plans are doubled, from $50,000 to $100,000, and are capped at 100 percent of the vested account balance (rather than 50 percent) in the plan. Plans are not required to increase these limits, but the CARES Act provides the flexibility for plans to do so.

In addition, for qualifying individuals who have an outstanding loan on or after March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) from an eligible retirement plan, any repayment of the loan due between March 27, 2020, and December 31, 2020, may be delayed for 1 year (with any subsequent repayments and interest adjusted to reflect such delay in repayment).

Am I required to take a required minimum distribution (RMD) from my retirement account this year?

No. Provided that your account is an IRA, 401(k) plan, 403(b) plan, or other defined contribution plan, all required minimum distributions for these plans have been waived for 2020.

I turned 70½ last year and am supposed to take my first RMD on April 1, 2020. Am I still required to take this distribution?

No. All required minimum distributions for defined contribution plans have been waived for 2020, including your first RMD (provided that you had not already taken the distribution before January 1, 2020).

Some helpful information from the IRS on stimulus payments.

For the complete lists of FAQs, visit the Economic Impact Payment and the Get My Payment tool pages on IRS.gov. The IRS updates these FAQs regularly.

The IRS encourages people to share this information with family and friends.

Share this tip on social media — #IRSTaxTip: What people really want to know about Economic Impact Payments. https://go.usa.gov/xvst9

Keith S. Hiatt CPA – Breslow Starling Frost Warner Boger Hiatt PLLC

Certified Public Accountants

3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407

Voice: 336-292-6872

Email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com

https://www.businessinsider.com/when-can-i-file-taxes

Helpful Links: http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php https://www.irs.gov/