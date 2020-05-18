Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tax Update: The CARES Act, Retirement and Stimulus Checks

Tax Update: The CARES Act, Retirement and Stimulus Checks

Verne HillMay 18, 2020Comments Off on Tax Update: The CARES Act, Retirement and Stimulus Checks

Like

Tax Expert Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro

Keith chats with Wally + Verne (WBFJ) about updates with the federal CARES Act and Your Retirement in light of COVID-19.

Topics covered include…
Should I dig into my retirement to pay bills?
Will I be taxed on my Stimulus check?
Will my unemployment be taxable income?
New info from Raleigh on state income tax payments?

Listen now…

 

CARES Act Retirement Provisions – FAQ

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee staff provided some questions and answers that may be helpful as you consider options for 2020.

 

I need to withdraw money from my retirement account to cover expenses related to the health emergency. Am I eligible?

Generally, if the account is in an eligible retirement plan, the plan may permit you to take a coronavirus-related distribution if:

* You, your spouse, or dependent has been diagnosed with the coronavirus (i.e., SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19),

* You have experienced adverse financial consequences because you have been quarantined, furloughed, laid off, or have had work hours reduced due to the coronavirus,

* You are unable to work because of a lack of child care due to the coronavirus,

* You own or operate a business and have had to close or reduce hours due to the coronavirus, or

* You have experienced an adverse financial consequence due to other factors as provided in guidance issued by the Internal Revenue Service.

 

Is there a cap on how much can I withdraw?

Yes. During 2020, you may withdraw up to a total of $100,000 in coronavirus-related distributions from accounts in eligible retirement plans.

 

What types of retirement accounts are covered by the special withdrawal rules?

The special withdrawal rules apply to eligible retirement plans, which include individual retirement accounts and annuities (IRAs), qualified pension, profit-sharing, or stock bonus plans (including 401(k) plans), qualified 403(a) annuity plans, 403(b) annuity contracts and custodial accounts, and governmental section 457 deferred compensation plans.

 

Will I have to pay the 10-percent early withdrawal penalty if I take a coronavirus-related distribution?

No. The 10-percent tax penalty that generally applies to early withdrawals from a retirement account if you are younger than 59½ does not apply to coronavirus-related distributions under the CARES Act.

 

When can I receive coronavirus-related distributions?

Coronavirus distributions are available throughout 2020. The CARES Act retroactively waived the 10-percent early withdrawal tax penalty for coronavirus-related distributions made on or after January 1, 2020, and before December 31, 2020.

 

Do I have to pay tax on these distributions?

Yes. However, the tax associated with the distributions may be paid ratably over 3 years, beginning with taxable year 2020.

 

Can I recontribute the withdrawn funds to my retirement account?

Generally, yes. The CARES Act allows you to recontribute the funds you withdrew to an eligible retirement plan (to which you can make a rollover contribution) in one or more payments within 3 years. The recontributed amounts will not count toward the maximum contribution limit in the year that the funds are recontributed to a tax-deferred retirement account.

 

Are there any changes regarding loans from retirement plans?

Yes. For loans taken from an eligible retirement plan within 6 months of enactment of the CARES Act, limits on loans from such retirement plans are doubled, from $50,000 to $100,000, and are capped at 100 percent of the vested account balance (rather than 50 percent) in the plan. Plans are not required to increase these limits, but the CARES Act provides the flexibility for plans to do so.

In addition, for qualifying individuals who have an outstanding loan on or after March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) from an eligible retirement plan, any repayment of the loan due between March 27, 2020, and December 31, 2020, may be delayed for 1 year (with any subsequent repayments and interest adjusted to reflect such delay in repayment).

 

Am I required to take a required minimum distribution (RMD) from my retirement account this year?

No. Provided that your account is an IRA, 401(k) plan, 403(b) plan, or other defined contribution plan, all required minimum distributions for these plans have been waived for 2020.

 

I turned 70½ last year and am supposed to take my first RMD on April 1, 2020. Am I still required to take this distribution?

No. All required minimum distributions for defined contribution plans have been waived for 2020, including your first RMD (provided that you had not already taken the distribution before January 1, 2020).

 

Some helpful information from the IRS on stimulus payments.

For the complete lists of FAQs, visit the Economic Impact Payment and the Get My Payment tool pages on IRS.gov. The IRS updates these FAQs regularly.

The IRS encourages people to share this information with family and friends.

Share this tip on social media — #IRSTaxTip: What people really want to know about Economic Impact Payments. https://go.usa.gov/xvst9

 

Keith S. Hiatt CPA – Breslow Starling Frost Warner Boger Hiatt PLLC
Certified Public Accountants
3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407
Voice: 336-292-6872
Email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com

https://www.businessinsider.com/when-can-i-file-taxes

Helpful Links:  http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php     https://www.irs.gov/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostJudge: NC Churches free to hold services indoors
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

May 20, 2020

Remembering Ravi Zacharias

Verne HillMay 19, 2020

Heritage Puzzle in Pfafftown staying busy during the Pandemic

Verne HillMay 19, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes