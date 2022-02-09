Tax Tip: Have you received Form 1095-A?

Have you received your ‘Health Insurance Marketplace Statement’ (or Form 1095-A) in the mail?

*If so, make sure to keep it with your other important tax records, like your W-2s.

*If you haven’t received it, you can visit HealthCare.gov to download an electronic copy of your Form 1095-A. Log into your Marketplace account, select your 2021 application, then select “Tax forms.”

NOTE: The 1095-A is an important tax form. It provides information you’ll need to complete your 2021 federal income tax return. You should wait to file your income tax return until you get this form.

For additional information go to www.HealthCare.gov/taxes/