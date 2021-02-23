It’s Tax Filing season…
Tax Expert Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro, getting us organized and ready to file (on or before April 15th, 2021).
Ways to get ready
*Gather documents
*Pull out old returns
*Anticipate changes
Contribute to or open an IRA by Tax Day
Good News if you are expecting a return. If you file your tax return electronically, you should receive your refund within three weeks.
Helpful Links: https://www.irs.gov/
http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php
Keith S. Hiatt CPA
‘Breslow Starling’, Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro
Voice: 336-292-6872
Email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com
Tax Season 2021: What You Need to Know
https://www.daveramsey.com/blog/tax-season-what-you-need-to-know
Coronavirus and Your Taxes: What You Need to Know
https://www.daveramsey.com/blog/coronavirus-and-taxes
Get Ready for Taxes: What’s new and what to consider when filing in 2021
https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/get-ready-for-taxes-whats-new-and-what-to-consider-when-filing-in-2021
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
