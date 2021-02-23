Tax Season 2021: What You Need to Know

It’s Tax Filing season…

Tax Expert Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro, getting us organized and ready to file (on or before April 15th, 2021).

Ways to get ready

*Gather documents

*Pull out old returns

*Anticipate changes

Contribute to or open an IRA by Tax Day

Good News if you are expecting a return. If you file your tax return electronically, you should receive your refund within three weeks.

Helpful Links: https://www.irs.gov/

http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php

Keith S. Hiatt CPA

‘Breslow Starling’, Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro

Voice: 336-292-6872

Email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com

