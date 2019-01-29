Tax Prep 101:  Here’s a quick to-do list…

- Grab a copy of last year’s tax return
Sure, the tax rules changed dramatically and we’ve got a 1040 form with a new look. But your old return for the 2017 tax year can be a road map for making sure you’ve gathered all the paperwork you need to file your 2018 tax return.
- Find valid Social Security numbers, IDs
Make sure to have the accurate Social Security numbers for you and your spouse as well as your children. Did you have a baby in 2018? You need the newborn’s Social Security number for your tax return.
- See if you can file for free
The IRS site offers a “Free File” program that allows taxpayers, depending on their income, free access to brand-name tax products to prepare a federal tax return and file it for free.
- Take time to review a checklist
If you’re working with a tax professional, you might receive a checklist in the mail or via email. Some sites, such as H&R Block, provide a checklist that anyone can use to help figure out what information they need to complete a tax return.
Example: https://www.hrblock.com/tax-prep-checklist/what-do-i-need-to-file-taxes/
- Know your bank account information
Typically, you get your refund faster by using direct deposit. Direct deposit also helps avoid the chance that a tax refund check could be lost, stolen or returned to the IRS because the post office said it could not be delivered.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/2019/01/29/federal-income-tax-advice/2666540002/
