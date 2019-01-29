Tax Prep 101:  Here’s a quick to-do list…

Grab a copy of last year’s tax return

Sure, the tax rules changed dramatically and we’ve got a 1040 form with a new look. But your old return for the 2017 tax year can be a road map for making sure you’ve gathered all the paperwork you need to file your 2018 tax return.

Find valid Social Security numbers, IDs

Make sure to have the accurate Social Security numbers for you and your spouse as well as your children. Did you have a baby in 2018? You need the newborn’s Social Security number for your tax return.

See if you can file for free

The IRS site offers a “Free File” program that allows taxpayers, depending on their income, free access to brand-name tax products to prepare a federal tax return and file it for free.

Take time to review a checklist

If you’re working with a tax professional, you might receive a checklist in the mail or via email. Some sites, such as H&R Block, provide a checklist that anyone can use to help figure out what information they need to complete a tax return.

Example: https://www.hrblock.com/tax-prep-checklist/what-do-i-need-to-file-taxes/

Know your bank account information

Typically, you get your refund faster by using direct deposit. Direct deposit also helps avoid the chance that a tax refund check could be lost, stolen or returned to the IRS because the post office said it could not be delivered.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/2019/01/29/federal-income-tax-advice/2666540002/